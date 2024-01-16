Latest
War in Ukraine
48 minutes ago
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Suny region; NATO chief meet with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
4 hours ago
The Alliance’s chief started his two-day visit to Washington, meeting with military, diplomatic and congressional leaders.
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 18:00
Kyiv Post looks at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 13:59
Estonia is the latest country to join the UK-led program that started in July 2022 to train Ukrainian soldiers on British soil and help Kyiv deter Russia’s invasion.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 14:48
Members of the Western military alliance have drained their stocks sending shipments of heavy ammunition to help Ukraine's forces battle Russia in a brutal war of attrition.
Zelensky
Jan. 22, 16:55
Negotiations are underway to organize a meeting in Ukraine, between senior Ukrainian and Hungarian advisors as a prelude to a “clear the air” summit between the two nations’ leadership.
NATO
Jan. 20, 08:46
Baltic Nations to Build Defense Network Along Borders with Russia and Belarus – All You Need to Know
As NATO commanders warned of the increased likelihood of war with Russia in the near future, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to build a series of defensive bunkers on their eastern borders.
Europe
Jan. 19, 17:53
The chairman of NATO’s military committee said the bloc is preparing for a potential war with Russia and warned civilians to be ready as the largest post-Cold War NATO exercise is due to take place.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 19, 01:13
Units from 31 member countries, some 90,000 troops in all, to take part in war games; “If they attack us, we have to be ready.”
NATO
Jan. 18, 08:52
The nuclear weapons Russia sent are tactical weapons intended for battlefield use and have relatively short ranges and comparatively low yields
NATO
Jan. 18, 08:14
Russians reacted emotionally to Sunday’s double aircraft shootdown with many sticking to the narrative that it was a “friendly fire incident”.
Ukraine
Jan. 17, 10:39
Espousing debunked narratives of Kyiv sabotaging a peace deal, Putin said the war he started could have ended “a year and a half ago,” but Ukraine “idiots” threw signed agreement into the “trash bin.”
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 14:13
According to the Ukrainian leader, they discussed Ukraine’s defense needs, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, as well as bilateral agreements on security cooperation with partners.
Europe
Jan. 16, 13:33
Bulgaria’s move to reinforce NATO’s rapid deployment on the eastern flank is a slap in the face for Putin as he called for NATO withdrawal from Bulgaria and Romania in his 2022 ultimatum.
Europe
Jan. 15, 14:30
The UK contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the navy's most advanced warships and submarines, and a full range of army capabilities, including special operations forces.
NATO
Jan. 15, 12:15
A classified Bundeswehr document, obtained by Bild, outlines situations in which Russia could target NATO, detailing a sequence of events month by month.