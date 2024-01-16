Latest

‘A Good Deal’ for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30
48 minutes ago
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Suny region; NATO chief meet with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Meeting NATO, Blinken Warns Ukraine Gains in Doubt Minus US Help
4 hours ago
The Alliance’s chief started his two-day visit to Washington, meeting with military, diplomatic and congressional leaders.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: The UK-Ukraine Security Agreement – What Happens Now?
Jan. 24, 18:00
Kyiv Post looks at the document intended to “end forever Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” what it really means for both parties and what comes next.
By Anya Korzun
Estonia Joins Interflex Program to Train Ukrainian Soldiers
Jan. 24, 13:59
Estonia is the latest country to join the UK-led program that started in July 2022 to train Ukrainian soldiers on British soil and help Kyiv deter Russia’s invasion.
By Leo Chiu
NATO Signs $1.2-bn Artillery Shell Deal
Jan. 23, 14:48
Members of the Western military alliance have drained their stocks sending shipments of heavy ammunition to help Ukraine's forces battle Russia in a brutal war of attrition.
By AFP
Ukrainian and Hungarian Representatives to Meet to Arrange Leaders’ Summit
Jan. 22, 16:55
Negotiations are underway to organize a meeting in Ukraine, between senior Ukrainian and Hungarian advisors as a prelude to a “clear the air” summit between the two nations’ leadership.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Baltic Nations to Build Defense Network Along Borders with Russia and Belarus – All You Need to Know
Jan. 20, 08:46
As NATO commanders warned of the increased likelihood of war with Russia in the near future, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have agreed to build a series of defensive bunkers on their eastern borders.
By Kyiv Post
‘Expect the Unexpected’: NATO Official Tells Civilians to Prepare for War With Russia
Jan. 19, 17:53
The chairman of NATO’s military committee said the bloc is preparing for a potential war with Russia and warned civilians to be ready as the largest post-Cold War NATO exercise is due to take place.
By Leo Chiu
NATO To Hold Largest Exercises in 35 Years
Jan. 19, 01:13
Units from 31 member countries, some 90,000 troops in all, to take part in war games; “If they attack us, we have to be ready.”
By Kyiv Post
Belarus to Adopt New Military Doctrine to Allow for Use of Nuclear Weapons
Jan. 18, 08:52
The nuclear weapons Russia sent are tactical weapons intended for battlefield use and have relatively short ranges and comparatively low yields
By Kyiv Post
'A Disaster!’ – Russians React to Shootdown of Russian Spy Planes
Jan. 18, 08:14
Russians reacted emotionally to Sunday’s double aircraft shootdown with many sticking to the narrative that it was a “friendly fire incident”.
By Alisa Orlova
'Idiots, Right?' – Putin Tries to Defend Failed Peace Talks with Ukraine in 2022
Jan. 17, 10:39
Espousing debunked narratives of Kyiv sabotaging a peace deal, Putin said the war he started could have ended “a year and a half ago,” but Ukraine “idiots” threw signed agreement into the “trash bin.”
By Kyiv Post
In Davos Zelensky Holds Talks With NATO Secretary General
Jan. 16, 14:13
According to the Ukrainian leader, they discussed Ukraine’s defense needs, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, as well as bilateral agreements on security cooperation with partners.
By Kyiv Post
Bulgaria Invests €6bn to Reinforce NATO’s Eastern Flank Logistics
Jan. 16, 13:33
Bulgaria’s move to reinforce NATO’s rapid deployment on the eastern flank is a slap in the face for Putin as he called for NATO withdrawal from Bulgaria and Romania in his 2022 ultimatum.
By Leo Chiu
UK Announces Biggest Military Deployment to NATO Exercises in Decades
Jan. 15, 14:30
The UK contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the navy's most advanced warships and submarines, and a full range of army capabilities, including special operations forces.
By AFP
‘Path to Conflict’ – German Defense Ministry Mulls Potential Russia-NATO War Scenarios
Jan. 15, 12:15
A classified Bundeswehr document, obtained by Bild, outlines situations in which Russia could target NATO, detailing a sequence of events month by month.
By Kyiv Post