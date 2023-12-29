Latest

‘I Thought Miracles Only Happened in Lourdes’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 23
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 04:28
‘I Thought Miracles Only Happened in Lourdes’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 23
Moscow’s shells kill one in Kupyansk; Kyiv grateful for Poland’s “unwavering support”; Trump’s Ukraine plan “needs a miracle,” EU says; Sides trade gains around fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
By John Moretti
Tusk Says War in Ukraine is Fight 'Between Good and Evil'
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 18:38
Tusk Says War in Ukraine is Fight 'Between Good and Evil'
The newly-elected PM has vowed to continue Poland’s steadfast support of its eastern neighbour following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
By AFP
Recent GPS Failures in Poland and Baltic States Blamed on Russian Electronic Warfare Trials
Poland
Jan. 19, 13:45
Recent GPS Failures in Poland and Baltic States Blamed on Russian Electronic Warfare Trials
An Institute for the Study of War report suggests that recent, significant disruptions to GPS systems in Poland and the Baltic region were caused by Russian electronic warfare testing.
By Kyiv Post
Polish Truckers to Suspend Border Blockade Until March
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 16:55
Polish Truckers to Suspend Border Blockade Until March
Polish truckers will suspend their 3-month-long blockade starting tomorrow until March after reaching an agreement on “certain conditions” with the government.
By Leo Chiu
‘Poland Is Back in Europe,’ Says French Minister
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:43
‘Poland Is Back in Europe,’ Says French Minister
“The Weimar Triangle has been revived and I think that is a good thing,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, referring to a regional alliance of France, Germany and Poland set up in 1991.
By AFP
Belarusian Spy-Nude Model Detained in Poland
Poland
Jan. 12, 19:01
Belarusian Spy-Nude Model Detained in Poland
Polish state security services arrested a Belarusian OnlyFans model for allegedly engaging in espionage – something that she had admitted to friends while drunk.
By Jason Jay Smart
Russian State Worker Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Poland
Russia
Jan. 12, 12:21
Russian State Worker Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Poland
Russian authorities claimed the suspect aimed to pass the information to Poland so the facility could be targeted in air attacks orchestrated by Ukraine.
By AFP
Wanted Men Saga Highlights Post-Vote Turmoil in Poland
Poland
Jan. 10, 11:46
Wanted Men Saga Highlights Post-Vote Turmoil in Poland
Tensions between rival political camps are still high in Warsaw after last month's Polish parliamentary election saw the defeat of the ruling conservative party.
By AFP
Ukraine Forecasts Nine Percent Growth in Exports in 2024
Poland
Jan. 7, 09:13
Ukraine Forecasts Nine Percent Growth in Exports in 2024
The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine’s latest projections for 2024 envisages a nine percent growth in the export of goods and services from Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Polish Farmers Suspend Ukraine Blockade
Ukraine
Jan. 7, 09:05
Polish Farmers Suspend Ukraine Blockade
An agreement signed with the agriculture ministry provides for some of the subsidies as well as low-cost loans which the farmers have been demanding.
By AFP
104 Russian Chess Players Avoid Checkmate by Giving Up Russian Citizenship in 2023
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 12:53
104 Russian Chess Players Avoid Checkmate by Giving Up Russian Citizenship in 2023
The digital website “Sports.ru” reported on Tuesday, citing statistics from the International Chess Federation (FIDE), that 104 Russian chess players changed their national affiliation in 2023.
By Kyiv Post
Polish Farmers Resume Blockade at Medyka Border Checkpoint
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 13:13
Polish Farmers Resume Blockade at Medyka Border Checkpoint
The blockade, which was suspended on Dec. 24, only applies to freight vehicles and will continue until Feb. 3 or until the Polish government meets their demands to curb Ukrainian competition.
By Kyiv Post
Poland Urges Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine Following Deadly Strikes
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 13:58
Poland Urges Long-Range Missiles for Ukraine Following Deadly Strikes
Poland's top diplomat Radoslaw Sikorski said on social media that the West should respond "in language that Putin understands".
By AFP
Polish Border with Ukraine Still Backed Up as Poles Continue Protest
Ukraine
Jan. 2, 20:54
Polish Border with Ukraine Still Backed Up as Poles Continue Protest
Newly-elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to find a resolution to the protest, which has been ongoing since the beginning of November.
By Kyiv Post
Poland Sends F-16 Jets to Border After Russian Strikes on Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 11:23
Poland Sends F-16 Jets to Border After Russian Strikes on Ukraine
Poland -- a NATO and EU member -- is a staunch ally of Ukraine as the Russian invasion nears its second anniversary.
By AFP
Russian Missile Entered Polish Airspace During Attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
Russian Missile Entered Polish Airspace During Attack on Ukraine
Polish Colonel Jacek Goryszewski said the incident occurred near the border city of Zamosc and the unidentified object had been tracked on radar “until its signal disappeared.”
By Kyiv Post