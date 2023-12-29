Latest
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 04:28
Moscow’s shells kill one in Kupyansk; Kyiv grateful for Poland’s “unwavering support”; Trump’s Ukraine plan “needs a miracle,” EU says; Sides trade gains around fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 18:38
The newly-elected PM has vowed to continue Poland’s steadfast support of its eastern neighbour following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Poland
Jan. 19, 13:45
An Institute for the Study of War report suggests that recent, significant disruptions to GPS systems in Poland and the Baltic region were caused by Russian electronic warfare testing.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 16:55
Polish truckers will suspend their 3-month-long blockade starting tomorrow until March after reaching an agreement on “certain conditions” with the government.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:43
“The Weimar Triangle has been revived and I think that is a good thing,” French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said, referring to a regional alliance of France, Germany and Poland set up in 1991.
Poland
Jan. 12, 19:01
Polish state security services arrested a Belarusian OnlyFans model for allegedly engaging in espionage – something that she had admitted to friends while drunk.
Russia
Jan. 12, 12:21
Russian authorities claimed the suspect aimed to pass the information to Poland so the facility could be targeted in air attacks orchestrated by Ukraine.
Poland
Jan. 10, 11:46
Tensions between rival political camps are still high in Warsaw after last month's Polish parliamentary election saw the defeat of the ruling conservative party.
Poland
Jan. 7, 09:13
The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine’s latest projections for 2024 envisages a nine percent growth in the export of goods and services from Ukraine.
Ukraine
Jan. 7, 09:05
An agreement signed with the agriculture ministry provides for some of the subsidies as well as low-cost loans which the farmers have been demanding.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 12:53
The digital website “Sports.ru” reported on Tuesday, citing statistics from the International Chess Federation (FIDE), that 104 Russian chess players changed their national affiliation in 2023.
Ukraine
Jan. 4, 13:13
The blockade, which was suspended on Dec. 24, only applies to freight vehicles and will continue until Feb. 3 or until the Polish government meets their demands to curb Ukrainian competition.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 13:58
Poland's top diplomat Radoslaw Sikorski said on social media that the West should respond "in language that Putin understands".
Ukraine
Jan. 2, 20:54
Newly-elected Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to find a resolution to the protest, which has been ongoing since the beginning of November.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 11:23
Poland -- a NATO and EU member -- is a staunch ally of Ukraine as the Russian invasion nears its second anniversary.
Ukraine
Dec. 29, 2023
Polish Colonel Jacek Goryszewski said the incident occurred near the border city of Zamosc and the unidentified object had been tracked on radar “until its signal disappeared.”