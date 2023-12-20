On Dec. 19 the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution condemning Russia’s violation of the human rights of Ukrainians in territories of Ukraine it is occupying, including Crimea. Seventy-eight states supported the resolution. It was approved.

Not bad, you might say - 78 states!

In fact, this was a very disappointing result and should give rise to serious concern.

The last time a similar vote was held in the General Assembly – in February 2023 condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and demanding its immediate withdrawal from the country, in line with the UN Charter – the resolution was supported by 141 states. Seven voted for 7 voted against, 32 abstained, and 13 were absent

And this time? What happened?

There were 79 abstentions, that is, one more than in support of the resolution. And 15 votes against.

As expected, representatives of the free world supported the resolution. They included even states that have been rather ambivalent, or even problematic in their behavior towards Russia or on issues of critical importance within the NATO and EU blocks. Here I mean Turkey and Hungary.

Serbia, Russia’s traditional friend, was the only European state that abstained. Thank you, Belgrade!

Most members of the BRICs intergovernmental organization abstained, most notably Brazil, India, and South Africa, while China, hardly surprisingly, backed its Russian partner and voted against.

There were many abstentions among the Latin and Central American states, but Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Guyana, and Jamaica were among those who supported the resolution.

In Africa, it seems only Cabo Verde supported the resolution. None of the Arab states endorsed it, whereas Israel did. In Asia, other than Japan and South Korea, Myanmar supported the resolution.

And who openly supported Russia and thereby its barbaric policies violating all international legal norms? No surprises: its Belarusian vassal state ruled by Moscow’s puppet Alexander Lukashenko, China, as I’ve mentioned, Iran, North Korea, Burundi, Cuba, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, Syria, Sudan and Zimbabwe.