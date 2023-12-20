On Dec. 19 the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution condemning Russia’s violation of the human rights of Ukrainians in territories of Ukraine it is occupying, including Crimea. Seventy-eight states supported the resolution. It was approved.
Not bad, you might say - 78 states!
In fact, this was a very disappointing result and should give rise to serious concern.
The last time a similar vote was held in the General Assembly – in February 2023 condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and demanding its immediate withdrawal from the country, in line with the UN Charter – the resolution was supported by 141 states. Seven voted for 7 voted against, 32 abstained, and 13 were absent
And this time? What happened?
There were 79 abstentions, that is, one more than in support of the resolution. And 15 votes against.
As expected, representatives of the free world supported the resolution. They included even states that have been rather ambivalent, or even problematic in their behavior towards Russia or on issues of critical importance within the NATO and EU blocks. Here I mean Turkey and Hungary.
Serbia, Russia’s traditional friend, was the only European state that abstained. Thank you, Belgrade!
Most members of the BRICs intergovernmental organization abstained, most notably Brazil, India, and South Africa, while China, hardly surprisingly, backed its Russian partner and voted against.
There were many abstentions among the Latin and Central American states, but Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Guyana, and Jamaica were among those who supported the resolution.
In Africa, it seems only Cabo Verde supported the resolution. None of the Arab states endorsed it, whereas Israel did. In Asia, other than Japan and South Korea, Myanmar supported the resolution.
And who openly supported Russia and thereby its barbaric policies violating all international legal norms? No surprises: its Belarusian vassal state ruled by Moscow’s puppet Alexander Lukashenko, China, as I’ve mentioned, Iran, North Korea, Burundi, Cuba, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Niger, Syria, Sudan and Zimbabwe.
It’s also worth noting some of the states that were conspicuously absent for this vote - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Morocco.
So, all in all, a sad state of affairs. Africa, the Arab states, most of Asia, and a large part of Latin America, still appear unwilling to condemn Russia’s imperialism and aggression while pointing fingers at other supposed international culprits and “imperialists” in the Western camp, thereby parroting Moscow’s narratives.
When the likes of India, which claims to be the world’s largest democracy, prefer to conveniently keep sitting on the fence and see no evil while continuing to boost its trade with Russia, you know that it’s not principles that matter but cynical pragmatism.
This latest vote on a key human rights situation serves essentially as a poll, showing us who is who on the international scene and how the forces are aligned.
What’s happening? Ukraine fatigue? Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts failing? Distraction by the Israel-Hamas war, and other conflicts? Or is the democratic world faltering under siege?
Defenders of freedom in Washington, Brussels, and other outposts of democracy, has it registered? Do not let down your guard and let the forces of despotism, backwardness, and cynical indifference gain the upper hand. Act purposefully and in unity before it’s too late.
Comments (5)
I think it is worth highlighting that Ukraine itself abstained from the UN General Council vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Essentially Ukraine has supported the Israeli campaign of destroying Gaza city with artillery and bombs, and the unrelenting slaughter of civilians. Which is a bit surprising considering that this is what Putin has done in Ukraine. Yet for Ukraine this is okay in Gaza? And the world has noticed and the next vote on Ukraine will be even harder to win over. Zelenskyi has, in my opinion, made a major geo-political blunder by his fawning to Netanyahu's cause.
@LF, Ah. i get what you are saying - but i also think Ukraine is in a tricky spot for two reasons: Ukraine understandably doesn't want pressure for a ceasefire themselves -and they also need US military support. So, I think it is unrealistic to expect Ukraine to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Unfortunately russia has made in roads in Africa. Stealing Ukrainian wheat and then selling it to countries in Africa amongst other nefarious dealings with African dictators and black marketeers.
In George Lucas's Star Wars, he modeled the Imperial Senate after the United Nations. Both are feckless, spineless, amoral organizations. Russia should be removed from the Security Council for their invasion/occupation of Ukrainian lands since 2014 violates the basic precepts within the UN Charter.
Shopping and vacation travel decisions just got easier for me here in Canada. Obviously I'm not buying anything from the 15 nations that directly supported Russia's crimes in Ukraine, but I think that I'll now add into that foul bucket the additional 79 countries that could be bothered to show up and make a moral stand.
Vote with your dollars folks. Only spend your hard earned dollars with nations that share your values.
@John, Those countries won't give a damn. The United Nations is of zero relevance and should be disbanded. President-elect Trump, when re-elected for the second time in a row, should cease all United States funding of the United Nations and kick their asses out of New York City.
All the shithole countries of the world. Darvin awards galore. Take note for the future. Ukraine and the rest of the free world can return the favour.