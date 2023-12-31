Winston Churchill was not one for feeble leadership and lack of resolve in the face of tyranny. I suspect he would have found the western world’s approach to our current bout of autocratic muscle flexing around the world frustratingly lacking in moral conviction and clarity. Churchill knew two things. First, he knew that the greatest strength of dictators lies in their knowledge that peaceful people will always pray that if they show enough gentleness and reasonableness, the dictator will eventually come round to those same qualities. And thus, despots thrive off their languid hopes. The West’s lack of firmness in helping Ukraine and the silent expectation that eventually something will give way and let everyone off the hook has been a catastrophic failure. To counter the brutality of dictators, one must rise to this challenge with equal material and physical strength. This is the only pushback they understand. When one does this, of course, the result is usually some measure of success. This is because once physical capabilities are matched, then the matter becomes which side carries forward a morally more persuasive vision of humanity and which side carries a conviction of right over wrong. And Churchill knew that whatever the failings of the West, fundamentally it stood for a good world over a brazenly evil regime.

There is neither moral confusion about what has been unleashed on Ukraine, a sovereign free nation, nor about the horror of what its cities and citizens are enduring. The second thing that Churchill grasped was that the defense of freedom is no place for those who dither and delay. Over the past two years, US President Joe Biden and other western allies have given a great deal of military and financial support to Ukraine. But the rest is a story of flabby doubt. Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine are the result of that perceived debility among Ukraine’s allies. We have seen a dribble of support for Ukraine which has allowed the war to settle into a near-stalemate. Action earlier on would likely have prevented deep defensive lines becoming established like concrete serpents across the Ukrainian countryside. Standing up to the bully would have potentially mitigated much death and destruction. Churchill had so little time for sloth and indecision that he possessed red labels that he slapped on documents demanding attention – “ACTION THIS DAY.” The most famed use of this tag was in late 1941, when Bletchley Park, the code-breaking center of the British war effort, directly appealed to the prime minister for more support and staff. They were desperately short of personnel. Testing vital equipment and breaking codes that were pouring in from the Axis powers and the Far East was becoming sluggish and ineffective. People were exhausted. Help was needed. Four leading crypto analysts, including Alan Turing, wrote to Churchill demanding assistance. The missive went to Downing Street. The letter was a microcosm of Ukraine appealing for help from the West to shore up a relentless war effort and inevitable tiredness. "Make sure they have all they want on extreme priority and report to me that this has been done" was Churchill’s response, and on it, one of his infamous red stickers. There is no ambiguity about Action This Day. But what about the new favorite response to Ukraine’s call for help: “We’ll be with you for as long as it takes?” Prime Minister Winston Churchill Crosses the River Rhine, Germany 1945. Imperial War Museums. Too little too late Imagine putting that on the letter from Bletchley Park. What does it mean? “We’ll say nice things about you for as long as this war goes on?” Perhaps it means: “We’ll keep looking to see if we can help you, but we can’t guarantee anything?” Or maybe it means: “We’ll drip feed assistance when we get round to it. But keep going, we think you’re great?” What the proclamation certainly does contain is a lack of any urgency in ending the problem. “For as long as it takes” is a capitulation to an absence of any possible decisive victory and an abnegation of responsibility for being able to determine when that end will come. In fact, it is an explicit surrender to Russia on the basis that Russia alone will determine that end point which remains mysterious and unknown to the West. The battle cry of the democratic world, “For as long as it takes,” is about the most fatuous and useless defense of the free world that has ever been heard. Is it possible to dream up a more purposeless promise? Churchill would have been appalled.

