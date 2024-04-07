As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its third year, there is no obvious end in sight. Despite the destruction and chaos inflicted by Moscow, the Ukrainians have not backed down. Instead, their morale remains high, resistance remains strong, and the Ukrainians are determined to win the war no matter the cost.
Ukraine’s strength of spirit is symbolized in its national flower. Standing tall and bright, the sunflower is known for surviving tough conditions and overcoming whatever challenges it may face to continue to shine. This is precisely what the Ukrainians have done during the war.
Public opinion polling from a variety of institutions has also captured this Ukrainian resolve.
Indeed, the results from four independently conducted surveys highlight the strong will and determination of the Ukrainian people. Two years on from the full-scale Russian invasion, most Ukrainian citizens trust their president and the military. They believe their country will win the war and they do not want to enter forced negotiations with Russia. Instead, they want to ensure victory rather than sign a forced peace agreement with Russia.
Highlights from the surveys are as follows:
Gallup survey:
- 95 percent of Ukrainians remain confident in their military
- 91 percent believe that, for Ukraine to declare victory, all of its territory must be restored to its 1991 borders
- 81 percent approve of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- The majority still want “Ukraine to keep fighting until it wins”
Public opinion survey by the International Republican Institute (IRI):
- 96 percent approve of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)
- 94 percent of Ukrainians believe their country will win the war
- 85 percent believe that Ukraine has a bright future ahead.
- 82 percent approve of Zelensky
Public opinion poll by The National Democratic Institute (NDI):
- 93 percent trust the AFU
- 88 percent believe that, for Ukraine to declare victory, its 1991 borders must be restored.
- 77 percent are confident about Ukraine’s future
- 63 percent trust Zelensky (the survey found his popularity to have declined)
Public opinion poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology:
- 80 percent said that Ukraine should not give up any of its territory under any circumstance to Russia
- 66% trust the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
- 64 percent support Zelensky
Based on these results, it is puzzling why some members of the international community have called on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia. According to recent reports, elected officials, policymakers, and academics in the US and Europe have called on Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire. Some argue that sending aid to Ukraine is too expensive while others say that the war cannot be won. They think that only a ceasefire will end the war, and naively assume that Russia would uphold an agreement with Russia.
These Western takes, however, completely ignore Ukrainian goals and desires. While these individuals call for an end to the war, Ukrainians continue to gain ground on the battlefield. Several towns and villages have been liberated since the start of the invasion. Ukraine has now reclaimed more than half of the Russian-occupied territory in the south and east. The Russians were also forced entirely out of northern Ukraine.
Yes, progress on the battlefield has recently been slow. The Ukrainians are struggling to gain ground in the heavily fortified regions that Russia occupies, and there are now concerns about Ukrainian ammunition shortages. But the Ukrainians have still performed remarkably well against the Russians.
To date, Russia has lost “87 percent of the total number of active-duty group troops it had [prior to the invasion].” In addition, “two-thirds of [Russia’s] pre-invasion tanks” have been destroyed, and 20 percent of Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet has been destroyed. These statistics do not suggest that Russia is winning the war. Instead, it highlights how Ukraine is succeeding in defeating its invaders.
Overall, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been devastating. Thousands have lost their lives during the brutal war, and it is likely that the war will continue for the foreseeable future. Ukrainians would like nothing more than for the conflict to end. But public opinion polls show that the war needs to end on Ukraine’s terms. They will not accept anything else, and the last two years have demonstrated that the Ukrainians are capable of winning the war against Russia.
The Ukrainians are determined to defeat Russia, and they believe they will win. Perhaps international observers should listen to their Ukrainian counterparts.
Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He can be found on X @MTemnycky
The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
Comments (5)
Great timing on running this article. It's probably something that regularly should be run; to remind allies what national unity can achieve when a nation's people are aware and commit to a just cause.
If we imagined ourselves in their shoes we would certainly hope that we'd similarly be helped. It does not require a legal contact, or a NATO or UN membership. It just takes basic human empathy and some supporting actions; of which the vast majority of people are capable. Our supportive actions improve the prospect of Ukraine's victory. Ukraine becomes formidable in its defence.
However people need to also be aware of Ukraine's need. Right now it's fair to say western media and leadership could be doing a better job of covering this war. I do not know why they do not do better job covering important topics. Those foreign Ukraine supporters that come here for important international news recognize their own media is presently failing them. Still, as concerned individuals we can easily slip Ukraine's plight and needs into many conversations to raise awareness.
Seeing Ukraine's unity one can learn a lot. A people hugely united and willing to sacrifice to defend their democracy. What will people elsewhere do to protect theirs? Will they even show up at their elections? Or instead let a much smaller but dedicated a nefarious cult direct their nation's decline towards a dictatorial path?
My support for Ukraine has never wavered and never will. I want full victory and the restitution of all Ukraine territory and people. It is the only justice. No individual or no country in the 21st century should ever invade its neighbor and succeed. If the world acquiesces in this there is no world order. Although I am only a powerless individual, I write because sometimes the pen is mightier than the sword.
See on Google how little taxes do oil and gas industry corporations and military arm productions company pay?
They avoid or evade paying taxes with the help of some political elites probably in USA ...
@Gregc, The US favors its oil producing companies and arm manufacturing corporations getting higher prices so they delay weapon delivery to sell at higher prices later on .They are making tons more profits out of oil and thus they do not have any hurry and rush for Russian complete defeat and Ukrainian victory .
It is not only fear of further escalation between Nato and Russia, they want to prolong the war to get the most wealth of it ...Russia is selling some of its Gold to spend on military equipment and military personnel ...
Make your own weapons Ukraine and use your resources wisely as much as you can
Long live Ukraine...
Viva Ukraine ...
Ukraine is producing its own weapons and drones ...
In God's will , Ukraine is developing economically and militarily...They are having innovative and creative ways in approaching all that is ...
Use your resources as efficiently and miraculously as much as you can and have strong faith in the divine ...
Your will not only help spread democracy and freedom in Europe and Russia but also worldwide ...
We are all vessels of God and we are made in the image of God ...
Long live Ukraine ...تحيا اوكرانيا والحرية