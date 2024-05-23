I attended a fabulous session at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) this week, organized by the Strategy Council and the Kinstellar law firm, "The Ukrainian Defence Forum", which aimed to bring together Ukrainian and UK defense innovators to help Ukraine win the war against Russian aggression.

A keynote address was provided by the head of the UK joint chief of staff, Admiral, Tony Radakin, but also in attendance was Haluk Bayraktar, of the Turkish drone company, Baykar, who has earned near cult status in Ukraine for the role played by Baykar in Ukraine's defense. Bayraktar drones were critical in the first few weeks of the war in turning around those columns of Russian tanks heading to Kyiv - and they continue to be effective in Ukraine's defense.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Advertisement

It was truly inspiring to hear Ukrainian defense innovators talk about their products - which have shown extraordinary development (forced) thru testing in combat.

Two striking comments from participants, which really shows the extraordinary role of technology in this war.

First, from a senior Western defense official who highlighted that this war has already seen a non-naval power (Ukraine) effectively defeat a naval power (Russia) in the Black Sea. Ukrainian naval drones/missiles have already sunk numerous Russian naval vessels in/around the Black Sea and forcing Russia's remaining Black Sea Fleet vessels to seek safe haven in now heavily fortified ports further East. But Russia is not able to deploy its naval assets freely into the Black Sea because of advances in Ukraine's naval warfare capability. In effect, Ukraine already won the Battle of the Black Sea, barring new innovation to protect their remaining fleet.

Second, and related, a Ukrainian military official made the comment that the main challenge for Ukrainian naval drones is now the lack of Russian targets in the Black Sea - because these same assets have been forced to deploy East, as far away from Ukrainian drones/missiles.

Advertisement

There is a lot of focus on recent Ukrainian military setbacks on land, and the challenges defending its skies and cities, but