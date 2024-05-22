Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF) calls upon the UN, the EU and states supporting Ukraine to fund Ukrainian NGOs rescuing at high risks Ukrainian children deported by and to Russia

The Ukrainian people were not prepared to let anything stain a victory they perceived as a huge symbolic accomplishment, not even loser Fury’s claim that the ring judges sided with Usyk because his homeland is in a devastating war with Russia.

The first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 25 years after his win in Riyadh, Saud Arabia, Usyk readily acknowledged his triumph was a lot more than a personal one. He was quick to publicly state his crowning achievement was for his God, his supporters, his country, Ukraine’s soldiers, Ukrainian mothers, fathers and children.

Soon after Usyk’s victory, Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk won the vacant WBO lightweight title, adding to the joyful mood. And there were still the positive after-effects from Vasiliy Lomachenko’s world lightweight championship a week earlier.

The Ukrainian military is currently engrossed in vicious fighting to stop Russia’s crushing advance along the war’s frontlines amid serious concerns that some key positions may fall. Russian forces have recently advanced into eastern and southern regions in addition to areas near Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv.

Many people in Ukraine stayed up late into early hours of May 19, 2024, not seeking shelter from incoming Russian missiles, but to rejoice over the news that Oleksandr Usyk had defeated Tyson Fury to become the heavyweight champion of the world. The headline story gave war-torn Ukrainians a rare and most welcome moment of pride and celebration.

People throughout Ukraine were proud and elated to have such positively uplifting news, reasoning that every Ukrainian victory is very notable because it is symbolic of Ukraine’s strength and independence in its ongoing battle with the Russian aggressors. The boxing match’s outcome on another continent was destined to be a huge boost to the national psyche and to Ukraine’s soul. Even non-boxing fans were forced to concede to the psychological and propaganda advantages of this win, reinforcing morale and bringing hope that Ukraine will ultimately prevail.

Hailing from Simferopol, Crimea, Usyk proudly represented his birthplace, acting as a great example for a region under Russian occupation for some 10 years. Usyk’s dismantling of Fury was likened to what Ukrainian soldiers have been doing to the Russians on the front lines for well over two years.

Even Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to Usyk’s win, writing on Telegram immediately after the fight, “The Ukrainians hit hard! And in the end, all our opponents will be defeated.” Zelensky added that Usyk’s success demonstrated that “Ukrainian endurance and strength give birth to Ukrainian victory.”

Former world heavyweight champion and current Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko observed on social media that Oleksandr Usyk “showed the world that Ukrainians are capable of defeating a strong opponent in a difficult fight,” calling Usyk’s split decision title win “a very important victory for Ukraine today.”

Vitali’s younger brother and ex-heavyweight champion of the world Wladimir Klitschko watched the Usyk-Fury bout at ringside and expounded on his brother’s words.

“Can you imagine how much pressure this man had these past weeks and here in the ring? Losing was not an option,” he told Sky Sports. The younger Klitschko explained “it doesn’t matter how big, how tall, how heavy, what his reach is and how mobile Tyson Fury was, Usyk showed he is the best fighter in modern history.” Klitschko admitted how proud he is of Usyk as well as feeling very proud to be Ukrainian.

Usyk’s historic triumph should help in diminishing some of the criticism he has received in the past for his strong devotion to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is a branch of the Orthodox communion loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate.

In 2021, the Crimea-born Usyk appeared in a documentary about the Pecherska Lavra, an ancient Kyiv monastery which was then inhabited by monks under the authority of the Moscow Patriarchate. He further aggravated some Ukrainians immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine by echoing the fraternal expression spoken by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he appealed to Russia to abandon its aggressive offensive “if you consider us brotherly people.”

Usyk’s victory over Fury matters a great deal. He represented everything that makes Ukraine special in every possible way, from his stunning entrance to his uncompromising spirit. The new undisputed champion was powered by the spirit of his own people. As a result, he put a stop to Fury’s undefeated streak and nearly put the lumbering Briton into a deep sleep.

More importantly, his victory brought pride to the Ukrainian people. As the war rages on, there remains hope that there are more fighters like him for a better tomorrow. This feel-good moment in troubling times provides hope for a better tomorrow and will inspire Ukrainians to continue with their lives.

Oleksandr Usyk’s triumph serves as a reminder that there are heroes that arise beyond the frontlines. This is even more valid when the victor defeats a well-known figure who has been the face of a sport for quite some time. Boxing will be in good hands with Usyk on top.