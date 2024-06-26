War
World
In Moscow's View on Any Possible Settlement – Russia Should Get a Substantial Piece of Ukraine
Serhiy Kolyada on the Kremlin's insatiable imperialistic greed.
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| June 26, 2024, 6:01 pm
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
