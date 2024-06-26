Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
POPULAR PHOTOS
PICTURES: A Year After Russia Blew Up the Dam EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
PICTURES: A Year After Russia Blew Up the Dam
By Sergii Kostezh
Jun. 6
A Period of Calm: What the Ukrainian-Belarusian Border Looks Like Now EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
A Period of Calm: What the Ukrainian-Belarusian Border Looks Like Now
By Sergii Kostezh
1d ago
Kherson: Where the Shelling Has Not Stopped EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Kherson: Where the Shelling Has Not Stopped
By Sergii Kostezh
Jun. 7
PICTURES: Evacuation Under Shelling in Kharkiv Region EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
PICTURES: Evacuation Under Shelling in Kharkiv Region
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 16