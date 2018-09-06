A man was stabbed in Kyiv’s downtown early on Sept. 6, in what witnesses said was an attack motivated by homophobia.

A group of people first hurled verbal abuse and then attacked youngsters on Kyiv’s central Khreshchatyk Street, online news outlet Informator reported. During the attack, one of the victims, a man, was stabbed three times in the chest.

After that, they stole the stabbing victim’s phone and returned to a nearby bench where they had been drinking alcohol.

could be interesting for you: Obtain the most current Ukraine news articles released today.

Six police officers arrived at the scene and cuffed the attackers, who attempted to throw away the knife and the phone. Reportedly, the women with the attackers were swearing at the police, while the male attackers denied any wrongdoing. The attackers were taken away by the police while the wounded man was taken away in an ambulance.

The names of attackers and victims are unknown.