OTTAWA – With as many as 175,000 Russian troops reportedly approaching Ukraine’s borders, the head of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “created the environment for a full invasion of Ukraine.”

“If 2014 didn’t happen, I would be saying this is just saber-rattling,” said UWC president Paul Grod about Russia’s seizure of Crimea seven years ago and the ensuing Russo-Ukrainian War playing out in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

He believes that Putin considers himself a “a want-to-be czar who wants his name in history along with Peter the Great and Catherine the Great and who wants to be considered the person who rebuilt the Russian empire – a point he said the Russian president amplified in an essay he wrote “on the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians” that was released in July.

In it, Putin outlined an extensive history of Kyivan Rus’ to make the claim that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people” and that the “true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia.”

Grod likens Putin’s view of Ukraine “as a non-nation” to that of Joseph Stalin under whose watch at least five million Ukrainians perished during the Holodomor nine decades ago. While Stalin perpetrated “genocide” against Ukrainians, Putin is orchestrating “ethnocide” against them, according to Grod, who in 2014 – as then-president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – became one of 13 Canadians barred from entering Russia in response to Canadian sanctions imposed in retaliation of the annexation of Crimea.

“This past summer, we had to completely sever ties with the Ukrainian community in Russia for one fundamental reason,” he said. “The Ukrainian World Congress was not only banned, but any interaction with our leadership by anyone in Russia was deemed to be a criminal offence.”

Most notably, Serhii Vynnyk, a Ukrainian lawyer in Omsk, Russia who served as regional vice-president of the UWC, has been detained and faces prosecution, according to Mr. Grod.

Last month, the European Court of Human Rights, which is based in Strasbourg, France, agreed to hear an application by the UWC against Russia.

The congress contends that a July 2019 decision by the Russian Federation’s Office of the Prosecutor General to declare the UWC’s activities on Russian territory as “undesirable” violates several articles of Europe’s Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including freedom of assembly and association, and the limitation on restricting rights.

“All Ukrainian schools have been shut down in Russia,” said Grod, a former corporate lawyer and investment banker, who now serves as president and chief executive officer of Canadian-based Rodan Energy Solutions.