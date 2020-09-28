At the press conference to mark his first year in office on May 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wanted to be remembered as the president who built good roads in Ukraine.

The country had just begun reopening its economy after over two months of lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, and the president assured his audience that neither the economic crisis, nor pandemic would change his road construction plans.

In the following month, parliament diverted half of the special fund scraped together to combat COVID-19 and lockdown’s negative economic effects toward the construction of roads. This brought the total amount allocated for roads to almost Hr 125 billion ($4.4 billion), according to the Center of Public Finance and Governance at the Kyiv School of Economics.

The decision sparked a public backlash: Roads don’t suffer from the pandemic, but people do.

The International Monetary Fund requires that Ukraine’s COVID-19 fund expenditures be transparent and efficient for continued aid to the country. So the government ordered the State Audit Service to audit the handling of the pandemic emergency fund.

Additionally, many observers perceive the acceleration of construction and repair works ahead of the October local elections to be Zelensky’s attempt to promote his party, Servant of the People.

Party campaign

As part of his large-scale national project, called “Big Construction,” Zelensky has promised to build or repair 6,500 kilometers of roads as well as 100 schools, 100 kindergartens, 100 stadiums, and 210 hospital emergency departments by the end of 2020.

The initiative is ambitious but necessary. Much of Ukraine’s infrastructure was developed in the Soviet era. Rampant corruption in construction tenders and poor enforcement of weight control for trucks have left roads embarrassingly potholed and crumbling. Although past governments declared building roads and tackling corruption to be their priorities, little changed.

As a candidate, Zelensky pledged to fix roads. As president, he seems determined to deliver.

But during his trips to the regions over the past two months, it didn’t look like Zelensky was checking the progress of construction. Rather, the trips blurred the lines between traditional working visits and Servant of the People’s campaign, raising questions as to whether “Big Construction” is a state budget-funded gimmick to win votes for the party in October.

During his trips, Zelensky would inspect the ongoing road works and open new kindergartens and stadiums under the bright yellow logo of his infrastructure project. He would also present a strategy for the region’s development on a stage displaying his party’s logo and introduce Servant of the People candidates.

Two reputable election watchdogs, Opora and the Committee of Voters of Ukraine, voiced concerns about the president’s potential misuse of administrative resources to campaign.

“Undoubtedly, ‘Big Construction’ is part of the campaign strategy of Servant of the People,” said Anatoliy Oktysiuk, a political expert with Democracy House. “It’s a pretext for Zelensky to go on a regional tour, meet with governors, and introduce his party’s candidates. For the party, it’s a way to tie in to Zelensky’s brand and reputation.”

In July 2019, Zelensky’s personal popularity helped his neophyte party win the majority of seats in the parliament. Voters de facto cast their ballots for the new president, who promised to purge old elites. That allowed many unknown Servant of the People candidates to defeat heavyweight local politicians.

Despite sliding ratings, Zelensky is still the most popular politician in Ukraine. According to a September poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 31.8% respondents said they would vote for Zelensky. His approval rating fell by 5.8 percentage points since June. Servant of the People lost 6.5% and currently tops the list of parties with 21.5%.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Zelensky’s administration who is in charge of “Big Construction,” denied there was any connection between the infrastructure project and the upcoming elections.

“We announced the program at the end of last year, and it had been in our plans,” he told the Kyiv Post. “When people see how much has been built and how quickly, it becomes clear to them that it is not a PR project for the elections.”

“Big Construction” will continue next year, he said, and will include the restoration of historical and cultural sites.

On Sept. 22, Ukravtodor, the country’s road authority, reported that it had finished repairing 2,000 kilometers of roads out of 4,200 kilometers planned for this year.

“‘Big Construction’ will have a certain effect on voters. The only thing that can ruin it is the worsening situation with COVID-19,” said Oktysiuk from Democracy House.

