Editor’s note: After this story was reported, the authorities revealed Arkady Babchenko was alive and his “murder” had been a hoax to arrest a man planning to kill him.

Famous Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a prominent critic of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was murdered on May 29 in his apartment in Kyiv, where he lived for less than a year.

Babchenko was shot in the back. His wife was in the bathroom when she heard the gunshots and walked in to find her husband wounded on the floor. She called the police. The journalist died on the way to hospital.

could be interesting for you: Check out the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news pieces published today.

The police had no information about possible suspects. Investigators are working at the crime scene.

Babchenko, 41, was a pro-Ukrainian Russian journalist and an experienced war reporter who openly criticised the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Babchenko had reported from the war-torn Donbas since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2014. He was forced to leave Russia in February 2017 due to threats to him and his family members. He lived in Prague for several months before settling in Kyiv in August.

In Kyiv, Babchenko hosted a political talk show “Prime: Babchenko” on Crimean Tatar TV channel ATR and wrote op-eds for the Novoye Vremya and Ukrainska Pravda news websites.

Babchenko was openly critical of the Russian government on his show, as well as online.

Babchenko leaves a wife and a daughter.