Renting out a 700-square meter building for $11 per month is an unbelievable bargain, even in Ukraine, where rents are cheaper than in Western Europe.

This is the price the State Property Fund offers to tenants ready to settle in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, where the world’s worst nuclear power disaster took place in 1986.

Today, the 2,600 square kilometer exclusion zone attracts thousands of tourists. It soon will be one of the most-visited places by foreigners in Ukraine, and the state has big plans for the site.

The fund recently announced that 36 objects in the zone would be put up for rent this year, including seven land plots for potential solar power stations, according to Kostyantyn Koshelenko, deputy chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Chornobyl should become a powerful ‘magnet’ for tourists from Ukraine and around the world, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a forum in June.

“The zone should be turned from the exclusion to a revived one.”

Special status

Ukraine marked the 35th anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant explosion on April 26. The explosion of reactor No. 4 of the plant in the early morning hours of April 26, 1986, is still regarded as the worst nuclear power disaster in history.

Three towns and nearby villages populated by hundreds of thousands of people were abandoned after the disaster. The death toll remains in dispute.

At least 28 firefighters were killed in the disaster, which released more radiation than the combined load of the atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. At the same time, the Union of Concerned Scientists estimates 4,000 to 27,000 deaths due to radiation-related illnesses since then.

More than 300,000 people were eventually evacuated from the surrounding area, yet hundreds of thousands more remained in nearby contaminated regions.

Today, some of the radioactive elements released into the atmosphere during the explosion still linger but they are at tolerable exposure levels for limited periods of time.

Some residents of the exclusion zone have returned to the area of their own free will. They live surrounded by higher radiation levels than normal but these levels are not fatal, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The exclusion zone also attracts foreigners eager to explore the abandoned city. More than 124,000 tourists visited Chornobyl in 2019. Meanwhile, the zone has become a nature reserve, thriving with wildlife.

After the disaster, Soviet Union authorities placed a circle-shaped exclusion zone 30 kilometers radius around the plant to deter intruders. The properties can not be privatized due to the special status of the zone, but the fund is open to ideas to develop the area.

“Once rented, the state and the fund will not limit in any way investors in their development plans,” said Koshelenko on Oct.5 during the press tour.

The starting auction price for a five-year rental agreement won’t exceed $37 per month in the area, according to Vadym Kurylo, head of Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts branch of the State Property Fund.

The price might be as low as a symbolic 0.01 hryvnia for a two-story dormitory where engineers of the French company Novarka, which worked on Chornobyl radiation containment’s structure for several years, used to live.