Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News

PUBLIC OPINION: Will Russia’s War Against Ukraine Spread Into the EU?

Kyiv Post asked passerby in London, Warsaw, and Vilnius how likely is it that Russia’s war on Ukraine will spread into the EU.

By Kyiv Post
3h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19

Most of the West has declared its strong support for Ukraine’s defense – providing it with military and humanitarian aid and sanctioning invading Russia, albeit stopping short of sending troops.

But, with new elections coming to Europe and the possibility of the return of former President Donald Trump in the US presenting the possibility of a softer or at least, less unified stance toward Russia among Western leaders, it begs the question – how likely is it that Russia’s war on Ukraine will spread into the EU?

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kyiv Post asked passerby in London, Warsaw, and Vilnius what they thought.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust? Top News
Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust?
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It? War in Ukraine
Russia in Deadly Fix in Ukraine, But Does It Realize It?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 5
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win War in Ukraine
We Aren't Helping Ukraine to Win
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 16
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
Read Next
Russian Reports of F-16s Spotted Over Odesa Dismissed as Disinformation Crimea
Russian Reports of F-16s Spotted Over Odesa Dismissed as Disinformation
By Steve Brown
3h ago
Russian Olympic Athletes Breached Rules on Ukraine War: Report Top News
Russian Olympic Athletes Breached Rules on Ukraine War: Report
By AFP
3h ago
Trump, New UK Government, Peace Settlements – Key Takeaways from Zelensky’s BBC Interview Top News
Trump, New UK Government, Peace Settlements – Key Takeaways from Zelensky’s BBC Interview
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Millions Without Power in West Russia Thanks to Nuke Plant Failure, Record Temps, Kyiv Drone Strikes War in Ukraine
Millions Without Power in West Russia Thanks to Nuke Plant Failure, Record Temps, Kyiv Drone Strikes
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
« Previous Is Russia’s Economy About to Bust?