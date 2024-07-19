PUBLIC OPINION: Will Russia’s War Against Ukraine Spread Into the EU?

Most of the West has declared its strong support for Ukraine’s defense – providing it with military and humanitarian aid and sanctioning invading Russia, albeit stopping short of sending troops.

But, with new elections coming to Europe and the possibility of the return of former President Donald Trump in the US presenting the possibility of a softer or at least, less unified stance toward Russia among Western leaders, it begs the question – how likely is it that Russia’s war on Ukraine will spread into the EU?

Kyiv Post asked passerby in London, Warsaw, and Vilnius what they thought.