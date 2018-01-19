President Petro Poroshenko took a secret, vastly expensive, week-long Christmas vacation in the Maldives, a report by a Ukrainian investigative TV show Skhemy unveiled on Jan. 18. This is an investigative project of the RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in cooperation with UA: Pershyi.

According to the report, Poroshenko and his family vacationed on a private tropical island in the Maldives from Jan. 2-8. The first family rented a private jet to fly to the islands and appeared to have used false names for their trip.

The president whose net worth stands at around $1 billion allegedly paid $500,000 for the seven-day vacation for 10 people. In addition, Poroshenko and his companions might not have undergone border and customs checks when traveling, the investigation found.

In the guest list of the $46,000-a-night Cheval Blanc Randheli resort, the president allegedly appeared under the name of “Mr. Petro Incognito (Ukraine).”

The video report of Skhemy investigative TV show that aired on Jan. 18 and covered President Petro Poroshenko’s secret vacation in the Maldives. The report is in Ukrainian. (RFE/RL)

Previously, Poroshenko’s administration said that the president had never taken a vacation during his presidency.

But a day before the story aired, Poroshenko’s administration, responding to the rumors circulating about his trip, admitted that he “made a short private visit to the Maldives” but gave no more details.

It was the first time that Poroshenko confirmed vacationing abroad since his election in 2014, although he was once photographed on a vacation in Spain, where he owns a villa, in 2016.

The Maldives report immediately provoked a heated discussion in the media. Questions were raised about the secrecy of the trip, the use of a private jet and an alias, and the pricy lifestyle led by the president of the poorest country of Europe.

Neither Poroshenko nor his administration commented on the report.

Private jet

Skhemy, an investigative project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Ukraine, reported that Poroshenko rented a Dassault Falcon 7X private jet from Turkish airline Setair to bring his family from Kyiv to Male, the capital of the Maldives, on Jan. 2.

The information came from the unnamed sources and the data from the FlightRadar flight tracker website.

The rented jet has allegedly stayed in Male airport during almost the whole time of the vacation, making only one one-day trip to Italy and back, before flying the first family back to Kyiv on Jan. 8. The company that provided the jet, Setair, told the journalists that such a service would cost 154,000 euros.