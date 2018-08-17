Ukrainian tennis player Lesia Tsurenko reached the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open tournament in Cincinnati on Aug. 16 by defeating Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova.

Tsurenko, 29, beat Makarova with a score of 7-6, 6-2. The match lasted an hour and 51 minutes.

Tsurenko ranks 44th in the Women’s Tennis Association ranking.

The first set started badly for Tsurenko – after six games she was losing 1-5, having held her serve only once. But then the Russian player started to lose her nerve. The Ukrainian easily broke all of her opponents serves, winning five games in a row. During the tie-break Tsurenko finally took control – winning the first set with a score of 7-6.

The Ukrainian started the second set much more confidently, building up a lead of 4-1. Although she then lost her serve, she held on to win the second set with a score of 6-2.

Tsurenko will play with Romanian Simona Halep or Australian Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals.

Tsurenko has already caused a sensation at the tournament, beating the defending 2017 Cincinnati champion, Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

VIDEO: Highlights of Tsurenko’s defeat of Makarova