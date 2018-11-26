This is a point-by-point summary of what we know about the incident in the Black Sea that took place on Nov. 25.

What happened?

Russian Coast Guard ships attacked and then seized three Ukrainian Navy boats as the Ukrainian vessels tried to cross the Kerch Strait connecting the Black and Azov Sea.

A video leaked to social media shows a Russian vessel ramming a much smaller Ukrainian speedboat. The Russian ships also shot at the Ukrainian vessels, while the Ukrainians didn’t fire back.

could be interesting for you: Check the most recent war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post's daily news stories released today.

The three boats and 23 Ukrainian sailors, six of them injured, were taken to the port of Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Why is it important?

The attack is the culmination of months of tension in the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait, with Russia seizing full control of the Kerch Strait and effectively bullying Ukrainian vessels in the Azov Sea, which the two nations are supposed to share under an international treaty signed in 2003.

Russia has been waging a war in eastern Ukraine since 2014, which has killed more than 10,300 people, and forced at least 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave their homes to escape the fighting.

The maritime attack signifies that Russia has de facto seized control of the Azov Sea, cutting Ukraine’s south-eastern region from access to the Black Sea and the world’s oceans. This also gives Russia an advantage if it decides to escalate its war against Ukraine: it can attack from the sea.

Also, this is the first time that Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian military openly, under the Russian flag. Until now, Russia in its war against Ukraine has either acted through proxies or deployed its military without insignia.

What is the Kerch Strait?

The Kerch Strait is a strip of water connecting the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, which lies between the coasts of Crimea and Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. It is 4.5 kilometers wide at its narrowest part.

It is the only entrance to the Azov Sea. Ukraine and Russia have equal rights to use both the Azov Sea and the Kerch Strait, according to the agreement the two nations signed in 2003.

In May, Russia opened the Crimean Bridge – an automobile bridge going across the Kerch Strait, connecting Russia’s own territory to the Crimean Peninsula, which it invaded and started to occupy in 2014. It gave Russians faster access to the peninsula compared to the ferries that were used before.

But it also gave Russia a pretext to stop and delay Ukrainian and foreign vessels trying to pass through the strait on their way in or out of the Azov Sea: The Russians have been justifying the delays by saying they are security measures aimed at protecting the bridge.

How exactly did the attack happen?

On Nov. 23, three Ukrainian navy vessels, a tug and two patrol boats, left the Black Sea port of Odesa and headed to the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in the Azov Sea.

The boats were being relocated to reinforce the Ukrainian Navy in the Azov Sea, according to President Petro Poroshenko.

To get to the Azov Sea, the boats needed to pass the Kerch Strait, which is effectively controlled by Russia.

The boats’ crew contacted Russian commanders in Kerch for a permission to go through the strait, but a response didn’t come immediately, Ukraine’s Chief of the General Staff Viktor Muzhenko said at a Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council meeting late on Nov. 25. Later, the Russian commanders in Kerch ordered the Ukrainian boats to move to a waiting area and await permission to pass through the Kerch Strait.

At around 11 a.m. on Nov. 25, the Russians told the Ukrainian sailors that the Kerch Strait was closed off to vessels because a cargo ship had run aground in the strait, blocking the way.

Muzhenko claimed this was untrue, because three Russian military ships were seen crossing the strait just two hours after the announcement.

The Ukrainian boats waited for permission to enter the strait until 5 p.m. When it didn’t come, they decided to turn back and return to Odesa. That’s when the attack happened.

As the three boats left the waiting area near the Kerch Strait and headed east through the Black Sea, several Russian Coast Guard boats chased, rammed and opened fire at them. The Ukrainians didn’t fire back.

The Ukrainian boats were seized and escorted to Kerch.

Who is in the right – Ukraine or Russia?

The Russian authorities say the Ukrainian vessels violated Russia’s territorial waters, defined as a 12-nautical-mile area near the coast. Ukraine’s Chief of General Staff Muzhenko said the Ukrainian vessels were attacked when they were “13 or 14 miles” off the coast, meaning there was no violation.

While the exact place of the attack isn’t clear, one estimate by a Ukrainian maritime expert, chief editor of Black Sea News website Andrii Klymenko places it almost exactly 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) off the coast of Crimea.