Surprise! Rudolph Giuliani, attorney to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, swung by Kyiv on Dec. 4 for an unannounced two-day visit to gather even more information that could be used to discredit Trump’s political rivals and undermine an impeachment inquiry into his boss.

Back in May, Giuliani cancelled a similar dirt-digging trip to Kyiv after facing pushback both in the United States and Ukraine. He had planned to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and his administration to try to convince them to carry out two investigations beneficial to Trump.

Six months later, the only people Giuliani could find to meet with were the same resentful former prosecutors and several lawmakers of questionable repute.

Zelensky’s administration has tried to distance itself from the impeachment scandal in Washington. And the ongoing American inquiry clearly did not need excessive attention ahead of Zelensky’s first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris on Dec. 9 to reboot the long-stalled peace talks on the Donbas.

Giuliani arrived at Kyiv’s Zhuliany airport unannounced on Dec. 4 on low-cost airline Wizz Air.

He came from Budapest, where he had met with former Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko according to a tweet by Chanel Rion, a journalist with the right-wing One America News (OAN) network who traveled with Giuliani. Rion, Giuliani and the OAN crew filmed an interview with Lutsenko for a television series that the network says will debunk the impeachment inquiry.

They were joined by Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat-turned-political fixer and a commentator for the pro-Trump media; his client and former Ukrainian lawmaker Andrey Artemenko and Giuliani’s spokeswoman Christianne Allen.

Giuliani also met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin for three days in a row, Telizehnko said. Like Lutsenko, Shokin had also previously supplied Giuliani with information that fueled conspiracy theories about former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden, one of Trump’s likely rivals in the 2020 presidential election.

Shokin was fired in 2016 at the behest of Biden, after months of pressure civil society actors, Ukrainian politicians and international partners demanding his ouster for a failure to prosecute corruption. Conspiracy theories allege that Biden wanted Shokin fired to protect his son, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, from a corruption investigation. There is no evidence that this is true.

But Trump’s attorney also found new sources of dirt in Kyiv: two Ukrainian lawmakers, Oleksandr Dubinsky and Andriy Derkach.

Dubinsky is a scandalous social media persona and former host on television channel 1+1, which is owned by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. He was elected to parliament with Zelensky’s Servant of the People party.

Dubinsky also has a reputation as a Kolomoisky loyalist who gloated when a heart attack struck the CEO of PrivatBank, which was formerly owned by Kolomoisky but nationalized in 2016. Kolomoisky has made no secret of the fact that he hopes to retake control of the bank.