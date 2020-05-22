A total of $12 billion — this is how much Ukraine should spend in the next 15 years in order to renovate its rapidly aging and weakening airpower, according to the military.

A concept of development through the year 2035 presented by Ukraine’s Air Forces (UAF) on May 20 seeks to gradually get rid of old Soviet-era machines and to introduce a brand new fleet of modern multirole fighters and transport aircraft.

could be interesting for you: Get the freshest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news updates for today.

The new vision also endorses the increasing role of unmanned aerial systems and therefore envisages deploying a swarm of killer drones supported by a dense grid of radioelectric warfare means.

The Air Forces say they have no time to lose, so they see their future in purchasing scores of ready-to-go aircraft abroad, particularly from NATO nations, within just the next few years.

Such a roadmap sets an ambitious goal of bringing Ukraine back to the club of the world’s most powerful air powers from scratch — although whether the country’s defense spending can afford such a massive rearmament program remains an open-ended question.

Multirole solutions

However, the plan outlined in the concept is more of a best-case scenario that will be seeing corrections depending on circumstances in the year ahead, according to the military.

“That is our wishes and dreams, put it that way,” as Lieutenant Colonel Yuriy Ignat, the UAF spokesman, told the Kyiv Post.

“This is how the high command sees the best way it wants to be moving in the foreseeable future. With consideration to the country’s financial capabilities.”

The need for a complete renovation of the Ukrainian military air fleet has been a pressing issue for years, moving very slowly from the deadlock.

According to the Military Balance 2019 factbook, the UAF currently have nearly 125 combat-capable aircraft of all main types, including jet fighters and attack aircraft, as well as transport airlifts, trainer airplanes, and attack helicopters.

The problem is that Ukraine’s youngest fighter jets are roughly 30 years old by now. And despite frequent repairs and modernization works, the military air fleet gets close to the limits of its operational lifespan.

As the UAF’s chief aviation engineer Major General Petro Skorenkiy told the Kyiv Post in February 2019, “as early as within the next 10 years, we need to start replacing the whole air fleet, squadron by squadron.”

The 15-year-long renovation concept places a bet on saying goodbye to the variety of specialized Soviet aircraft like workhorse Mikoyan MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-27 fighters, or Sukhoi Su-24 attack aircraft. Instead, the Ukrainian pilots propose adopting a universal solution in adopting a unitary multirole fighter.