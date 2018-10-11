ISTANBUL – The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate has decided to terminate the effect of its tomos issued 300 years ago and entitling the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kyiv.

“To revoke the legal binding of the Synodal Letter of the year 1686, issued for the circumstances of that time, which granted the right through oikonomia to the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kyiv, elected by the Clergy-Laity Assembly of his eparchy, who would commemorate the Ecumenical Patriarch as the First hierarch at any celebration, proclaiming and affirming his canonical dependence to the Mother Church of Constantinople,” the Ecumenical Patriarchate said in a statement published on its official website following the 3-day Synod meeting in Istanbul.