Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. It is being updated with more information.

A Ukrainian woman, 71, died of COVID-19 on March 13, Ukraine’s health ministry reported. This is the first death from the novel coronavirus that was reported in Ukraine.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition on March 12 in her hometown of Radomysl, a city of 14,700 people some 110 kilometers west of Kyiv, in Zhytomyr Oblast. She tested positive for coronavirus, becoming one of only three confirmed cases in Ukraine.

could be interesting for you:

The city was locked down on the morning of March 13, following the news.

The woman returned to Ukraine from Poland several weeks ago, and reportedly was feeling sick since March 3. She traveled domestically, visited a church service and had guests in her house, including from Kyiv.

Ukraine decided to close entry to all foreign citizens for two weeks starting March 15, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Olga Rudenko
