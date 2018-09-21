BRUSSELS – Lithuanian specialists say they have invented a new artificial intelligence program which can identify fake news within two minutes. The program can be translated into any language, also in Ukrainian.

Edvinas Kerza, Lithuanian deputy minister of defense, told the Kyiv Post about the development in Brussels on Sept. 20.

“This artificial intelligence ‘eats’ all news from all news portals, also Russian, and analyzes the texts, looks for fake news, documents. It takes around two minutes. After that, it passes the analysis to the so-called ‘elfs,’ professionals. Based on their assessment, a text can be automatically defined if it is fake or not and then this information goes to news portals,” Kerza explained in general how it works.

The fight with Russian propaganda is also one of the task of the European Union where since March 2015 a special East StratCom Task Force is working as a part of the administration, dealing with Kremlin disinformation campaigns. “The EU also worries about disinformation, working hard to find a way how to define this fake news and determine them globally in Europe. They need tools of a new generation.”

Kerza already presented this artificial intelligence to Mariya Gabriel, the European commissioner responsible for the digital economy and society.

“We need to develop it across Europe, to make sure it’s working. It is a very new program; it is so brand new that no one has yet known about it in the world. It was recently introduced in Lithuania,” underlined the deputy minister.

He also told that this program can work in any language. “Now it’s working in Russian, in Lithuanian, in English and might be used in any language, also in Ukrainian.”