Former MP from the Party of Regions Iryna Berezhna has been killed in a car accident.

This information was confirmed by ex-people’s deputy Olena Bondarenko on her Facebook page.

“Yes, it’s true,” she wrote.

Earlier the LB.ua edition informed about the death of Berezhna in a car accident. According to their information, the accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Adriatic coast between Italy and Croatia.

Iryna Berezhna, born in 1980, was a people’s deputy of Ukraine of the sixth and seventh convocations from the Party of Regions. She was a member of the committees on justice and on parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.