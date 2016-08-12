“This afternoon, on August 12, 2016, the Court of Appeals in Barcelona released my son Stepan Chernovetsky from custody without bail and any other preliminary conditions. My family will give all the details of this process, as well as information on our further actions to fully restore justice and punish those responsible for this totally wild charge brought by the Barcelona police against my son after comments from lawyers,” Chernovetsky wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported, Spanish-based El Mundo edition on July 12 reported on the arrest of 11 people in Barcelona, including Stepan Chernovetsky, accused of involvement in a criminal organization, money laundering, forgery of official documents, as well as tax fraud.