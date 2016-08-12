“This afternoon, on August 12, 2016, the Court of Appeals in Barcelona released my son Stepan Chernovetsky from custody without bail and any other preliminary conditions. My family will give all the details of this process, as well as information on our further actions to fully restore justice and punish those responsible for this totally wild charge brought by the Barcelona police against my son after comments from lawyers,” Chernovetsky wrote on his Facebook page.

could be interesting for you:

As reported, Spanish-based El Mundo edition on July 12 reported on the arrest of 11 people in Barcelona, including Stepan Chernovetsky, accused of involvement in a criminal organization, money laundering, forgery of official documents, as well as tax fraud.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
20 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
2 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Scientist who helped clone sheep Dolly dies
Next » Former Kyiv mayor fumes over Spanish media report that his son arrested in Catalonia on suspicion of money laundering