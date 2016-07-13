Chernovetskyi

was arrested with 10 other Ukrainians and Russians in Yubari, a Japanese

restaurant owned by the Armenian businessman Arman Mayilyan, according to the local news agency El Mundo.

“The local

press and police will bear responsibility for this whole-cloth lie to the

fullest extent of the Spanish laws,” Leonid Chernovetskyi told the Kyiv Post.

Anti-corruption

prosecutors did not reveal the names of the other suspects.

Stepan

Chernovetskyi is suspected of money laundering and being part of an organized

crime gang, reported El Mundo.

“That news

about my son was totally overblown by the press. Stepan was never involved in shady and

criminal schemes. He didn’t need it; he

has enough money on his bank accounts.

My son is a man of honor,” wrote Leonid Chernovetskyi, who is living in

Georgia, on a Facebook post on July 12.

Furthermore

the ex-mayor claimed that his son wasn’t arrested and is currently at his house

in Barcelona and is being questioned by the local police about “a man he might

know,” wrote Chernovetskyi.

However, later Spanish media El Punt Avui and Diari de

Girona published several photos of the arrest of a man who looks like Stepan

Chernovetskyi in S’Agaró, the town in Catalonia Province of Spain.

The

anti-corruption prosecutor’s office of Catalonia claimed that all 11 suspects

are connected to Ukrainian mafia in Barcelona and were involved in scheme of

laundering at least 10 million euro. The money was transferred through fake

business companies registered in Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands.

Leonid

Chernovetskyi is confident that the local press will apologize to his son. He

claimed that “Russian mafia” is a popular topic among Spanish media. He wrote

that he already filed a demand to El Español news agency to remove the

information.

“If they

don’t do it, I will file a lawsuit with the demand to pay a million dollars for

emotional distress and tarnished reputation. I will use the money for charity

in Georgia and Ukraine,” Chernovetskyi wrote.

The

ex-mayor transferred his businesses to his son last year.

Stepan

Chernovetskyi, 38, is a former Pravex Bank CEO. It was owned by

his father Leonid Chernovetskyi until 2012.

According

to the National Bank of Ukraine database of beneficial owners, Pravex Bank has been owned by the Intesa Sanpaolo Italian banking group since 2013.

Kyiv Post staff

