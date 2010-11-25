Levko Lukyanenko has replaced Volodymyr Humenyuk as leader of the Ukrainian Republican Party.

The party sent an official notice about the replacement of its leader to the Justice Ministry of Ukraine, the ministry’s press service reported on Thursday.

Lukyanenko was elected the leader of the Ukrainian Republican Party at its third congress on June 26, 2010.

In this regard, Justice Minister Oleksandr Lavrynovych signed a decree amending the Register of Political Parties in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Republican Party was registered on Dec. 21, 2006. Lukyanenko previously headed the party, but on Sept. 27, 2008, he was replaced by Humeniuk.

