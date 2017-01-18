A power blackout in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv last month was caused by a cyber attack and investigators are trying to trace other potentially infected computers and establish the source of the breach, utility Ukrenergo told Reuters on Jan. 18.

When the lights went out in northern Kyiv on Dec. 17-18, power supplier Ukrenergo suspected a cyber attack and hired investigators to help it determine the cause following a series of breaches across Ukraine.

