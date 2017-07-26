TBILISI. July 26– The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office has not received a request to detain and extradite former Kyiv mayor Leonid Chernovetsky charged with misuse of his official position in Ukraine, the Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office said on July 26.

“If there is a request for detention and extradition of Leonid Chernovetsky to Ukraine, it cannot be executed since Leonid Chernovetsky is a citizen of Georgia and his transfer to third countries is unacceptable,” the prosecutor’s office said.

For several years now, Chernovetsky and his family have been living in the Georgian town Kobuleti.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine on July 14 announced that Chernovetsky is suspected of power abuse. According to the prosecutors, Chernovetsky had illegally handed over land plots for the construction of a helicopter pad in the interests of the allies of Ukraine’s fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych.

Interfax-Ukraine
