Shokin’s first deputy Yury Sevruk took over as acting prosecutor general.

Both Shokin, appointed by President Petro Poroshenko in February 2015, and Sevruk have been criticised by the public for failing to prosecute any major cases, including those on the murders of over 100 protesters during the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014. They also failed to prosecute the cronies of ousted former President Viktor Yanukovych.

As an example of Shokin’s sabotage of investigations,
Yegor Sobolev, a lawmaker from the Samopomich party, cited the release from custody on March 27 of Roman Zavorotny, who is
suspected of getting 408 assault rifles and 90,000 cartridges to organize the
killing of EuroMaidan protesters.

“This is the symbolic finale of Shokin’s work as
prosecutor general,” Sobolev said at a Verkhovna Rada meeting. “… He was appointed to cover up for top
corrupt officials and derail the EuroMaidan cases.”

Mustafa Nayyem, a lawmaker from the Poroshenko Bloc, said at the Rada meeting that Shokin should be not only fired but also prosecuted if
there is evidence of his sabotage of investigations and protection of corrupt
officials.

The failure of investigations not only spoils Shokin’s image but also dents Poroshenko’s reputation, he said.

Oleg Sukhov
