The chaotic shooting, located less than an hour away from Hungary, occurred around 2 p.m., and injured at least 11 more people.





A video depicting a Right Sector insurgent summarizing the shootout

events that took place in Mukacheve on July 11.

“A major tragedy occurred in Mukachevo today. A group of

15-20! people arrived at the location which had to do with the Ukraine’s member

of parliament that had sobering experience from the 90’s – Mykhaylo Lanyo,”

wrote Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Interior Ministry, on

Facebook.

Prosecutors in Zakarpatya Oblast say that there

were 20 people dressed in camouflage suits with signs of Right Sector on their

clothes and vehicles. It says that the Right Sector members were meeting with

some locals in a café to redistribute power.

“After this the mentioned individuals… began the shooting,”

the prosecutor reports.

The local police, the report says, then came to the scene and blocked

the entrance to the café after which the armed individuals opened fire at the

police using such weapons as rocket-propelled grenade launchers and Kalashnykov

automatic rifles. The remaining shooters were hiding in a forest plantation.

But according to the Right Sector’s official website, Lanyo, a former member of the Party of Regions, is said to have tried

to use force against members of the right-wing group.

“We demand: the immediate public arrest of deputy Lanyo, that

was directly involved in the events, all of the bandits and security forces

that opened fire and who gave the orders,” the Right Sector wrote.

Mustafa Nayyem, member of parliament and former journalist, who

as of late July 11 was in Mukachevo, wrote on his Facebook page that

redistribution of the cigarette smuggling business was the likely reason for the

conflict between the two groups.

At around 8:30 p.m. Gerashchenko posted on his Facebook

page that the situation has stabilized and remained under control. “The

situation should be fully resolved during the next couple of hours.”

The Right Sector’s member Oleksiy Byk announced on his

Facebook wall an “indefinite” protest strike which is intended to take place

near the president’s administration in Kyiv. The group also announced “alarm

mobilization” of its members.

Parliamentarian Iryna Friz, a member of the Bloc of Petro

Poroshenko, wrote on her Facebook page that the event shows that the government

must implement harsh measures in stopping gangs outside of the anti-terrorist

operation zone.

“I am confident, that during the anti-terrorist operation in

the country’s east, the combat with gangs in the country must occur with fire

until exterminated,” wrote Friz. There should be zero tolerance to such

behavior, she said. “If people with weapons will start substituting with their

unlawful actions the functions of the law enforcement, then we will lose our

nation, since chaos will take over everywhere.”

The politician said that a “Russian footprint” could also be

possible in the incident.

Kyiv Post staff writer Ilya Timtchenko can be

