WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump asked a top American diplomat whether President Volodymyr Zelensky would investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s political rival, according to the Nov. 15 testimony of David Holmes, a political counselor with the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

In his prepared statement during a closed-door hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry, Holmes said he overheard a July 26 phone conversation between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union. The call came after the diplomat’s meeting with Zelensky. Sondland had called Trump to brief him about the meeting and Holmes testified that he could clearly hear Trump’s voice through the phone’s speaker.

Holmes’ account corroborates evidence given already given to the House Intelligence Committee, including Nov. 13 public testimony by acting U.S. Ambassador to Kyiv William B. Taylor. Democrats believe Holmes’ testimony is important because it shows how eager Trump was to persuade Zelensky to launch the investigations he believed would damage Biden’s presidential election chances.

Holmes joined the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv in 2017, so he worked under both Taylor and his predecessor, Marie L. Yovanovitch, who testified in a public session on Nov. 15 about the smear campaign to remove her as ambassador in May following three years of service.

During the conversation that Holmes overheard, Sondland told Trump that Zelensky “loves your ass,” according to the testimony.

“I then heard President Trump ask ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’,” Holmes recalled.

“Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it’, adding that Zelensky ‘will do anything you ask him to.'”

The phone conversation took place at a Kyiv restaurant, where Sondland, Holmes and two other diplomats went for lunch, following a U.S. delegation meeting with Zelensky and his administration’s top officials.

During that meeting, the Ukrainian leader noted that Trump “three times raised some very sensitive issues” in their phone conversation the previous day. Zelensky had said that he and Trump would need to follow up on these issues during their upcoming personal meeting in Washington D.C.

At that time, Holmes said he was not aware that the “sensitive issues” raised by Trump were related to his urging Zelensky to launch a criminal investigation into the business activities of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.