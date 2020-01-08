A passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines with 176 people on board crashed near the Tehran airport early on Jan. 8. No one survived. Agence-France Presse said the dead included 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Flight PS752 came down less than four minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport. Iranian state television initially reported that the crash might have been caused by technical issues, but other news reports suggested Iranian forces mistakenly shot the plane down.

In a statement on its website, the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran said that it did not believe the crash was caused by a terrorist or rocket attack, and placed the blame on technical issues with the engine. However, the embassy subsequently deleted this and released a new statement that did not offer any information about the cause of the crash.

“A commission will clarify information about the causes of the catastrophe. Any statements about the reasons for the crash before the commission’s conclusion (is released) are not official,” the embassy stated.

Eleven of the 176 people on board were Ukrainian citizens, including two passengers and all nine crew members.

In the wake of the crash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Prosecutor General to open a criminal investigation and announced the creation of an investigative commission. In the meantime, Ukraine’s entire civilian fleet will undergo a maintenance check, he wrote on Facebook.

“We must investigate all possible versions (of the events),” Zelensky said.

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, in turn, said it’s too early to name any possible reasons for the crash until the investigation is finished. He neither denied nor confirmed the possibility of a terror attack.

“Until the official investigation finished, naming any version would be manipulation,” Honcharuk said at the news briefing on Jan. 8. The main investigation should be conducted at the crash site, he said.

He also said there had been no reasons to close the flights over Iran. Now, however, Ukraine has canceled all the flights over the country.