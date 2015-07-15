The two cities have enjoyed a sister-city

relationship for 28 years – they signed a twinning partnership agreement in

March 1987 during the perestroika era

of the Soviet Union. Although 2,500 kilometers separate them, the residents of

Bochum have shown continuous support for the residents of Donetsk. Since the

early 1990s, the twinning association has raised money and collects goods to

support humanitarian associations and hospitals.

Sending support got more difficult after

the Russian-instigated war started in eastern Ukraine, and the July 4

humanitarian aid truck convoy is the first one the association has managed to

get all the way to Donetsk since Russian-separatists overthrew the local

authorities in the city last year.

The convoy left Bochum on June

5, first passing through the

many Ukrainian customs formalities

so as to be recognized

as humanitarian aid, and then crossing the frontlines of the war zone.

It took the convoy more than six hours to cover

the last 50 kilometers to its destination.

An earlier shipment received in March was stopped in Mariupol, and could

only be taken further by car.

Clothes, toys, glasses and walkers were

sent to Donetsk, along with funds to support the Donetsk Fund of Social Welfare

and Charity, and supplies of medical equipment for children with leukemia, such

as catheters, syringes, and bandages.

The convoy was warmly welcomed.

“Unfortunately, paper and letters cannot

convey the feelings we feel and which

animate us,” Doctor

Svetlana Kolomenskaya from

the pediatric-oncology department

of Donetsk wrote in a letter of thanks to the association.

Facing a humanitarian crisis in late March,

she asked for support, writing that “soon

the parents will

face the question:

what should we

better buy for

our kids, food

or medicine?”

She also reported that on Feb. 4, shelling

had destroyed the operations block and surgical department of her

hospital. The support

from the twinning association has

also been crucial for

the local Donetsk Fund

of Social Welfare and Charity,

which has been redistributing humanitarian aid in Donetsk and other cities in eastern

Ukraine.

In particular, its program Food on Wheels

has been essential for the livelihood of the city. Initially started in 2007 to

distribute free lunches to elderly people who had been forced to work in

Germany during the Second World War, it currently helps war victims who were

not able to leave the conflict zone by distributing free meals four times a

week.

The program itself was

threatened several times in the previous year.

The huge increases in food and gas prices,

as well as the collapse of the economy and the banking system coming to a halt led

to money running out for the organization last November. The social workers

subsequently were forced to seek other jobs.

“We have spent all the humanitarian aid, we

have nothing left for the people,” wrote the volunteers of the Social Fund, while

thanking their German partners for their support.

They could only resume their work in early

January. After being assaulted by Kremlin-backed

separatists in November, the director of the fund, Serhiy Yakubenko, said he

had to flee the city.

He was later hospitalized in Kyiv. Earlier,

in May, the charity’s car, donated in 2007 by the German Foundation EVZ, was involved

in a road accident with a separatist truck.

The German association provides moral as

well as material support. Members stay in touch with their partners in Ukraine

through e-mailed messages and phone

calls, and the

letters they publish

are testimony to the

gratitude of Donetsk

residents.

Meanwhile, the association has already sent

off another aid shipment, which left Bochum on July 7.

Kyiv

