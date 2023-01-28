The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Mustafa Nayyem as head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

"By the decision of the government, he is moving to the Agency from the post of Deputy Minister and will actually head one of the most important areas of work," Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Facebook on Jan.27.

According to him, the key tasks assigned to the head of the Agency are: to start actual work with the first objects of restoration; work out a mechanism for interaction with donors – governments of countries, international financial institutions, non-governmental organizations; coordinate requests from regions regarding priority restoration projects.

"It is important to say that the Restoration Agency continues to look for the best experts in the field of construction and architecture, management, in particular among specialized non-governmental and public organizations," Kubrakov said.