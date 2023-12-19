Rebuilding Ukraine
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
Ukraine
Jan. 6, 12:50
A renowned economic specialist, who has long been watching the oligarchs, weighs in about the good, the bad and the indispensable in Ukraine’s economic sector.
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
Reconstruction and other humanitarian projects to rebuild the lives and homes destroyed by the Russian invasion in the Kharkiv region through the eyes of a Polish humanitarian worker.
Ukraine
Dec. 12, 2023
Ferrexpo plc plans to invest up to $3 billion to double its production capacity of Ukrainian high-grade iron ore pellets.
Ukraine
Dec. 10, 2023
Advocates for Kakhovka HPP reconstruction say it can supply water to farms and factories and stop environmental degradation. Opponents offer alternatives, so the Velykyi Luh landscape regenerates.
Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
Even before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion Ukraine faced problems with dealing with the industrial and domestic detritus thrown up by modern, everyday living.
Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
World boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko commended the dedicated work of Kyiv Post's team and highlighted that media nowadays serves as one more frontline in the ongoing war.
Ukraine
Nov. 7, 2023
War or no war - from buckwheat instant noodles to kiwi marmalades - Ukraine's food entrepreneurs gathered by the thousands to show their wares at the World Food Ukraine Exhibition in Kyiv.
Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
OPINION: Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion)
Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor reflects on how the media landscape has evolved and the challenges facing Ukrainian journalism in the past, now and in the near future.
Oct. 11, 2023
As reconstruction looms, a more modern, strategic and stable approach to support programs is needed to finally build a successful market economy and avoid the mistakes of the past.
Ukraine
Oct. 4, 2023
In this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Anastasia Tsybuliak, founder of Glossary Eco Foundation, talks with Anya Korzun about the devastating impacts of Russia’s war on Ukraine's environment.
Ukraine
Sep. 20, 2023
The agreement entails attracting German investments for residential construction in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
Italy has had ties to Odesa for several centuries. Now, faced with the need to rebuild historical buildings in ruins, Rome is committed to helping with its renovation expertise.
Corruption Watch
Sep. 1, 2023
The inherent problems with Ukraine’s legal system, as adopted from the Soviet era, and why it needs (moreover, wants) Western expert help to reform it.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 16, 2023
The scale of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction requires modernization, fresh thinking and the highest standards. Brought together well, the results will be solid for Ukraine’s future.
Ukraine
Jul. 13, 2023
