Rebuilding Ukraine

Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Needs Ukrainian Private Enterprises EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 6, 12:50
OPINION: Ukraine Needs Ukrainian Private Enterprises
A renowned economic specialist, who has long been watching the oligarchs, weighs in about the good, the bad and the indispensable in Ukraine’s economic sector.
By Anders Aslund
It’s Not Just Buildings That Were Destroyed – Rebuilding Kharkiv EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
It’s Not Just Buildings That Were Destroyed – Rebuilding Kharkiv
Reconstruction and other humanitarian projects to rebuild the lives and homes destroyed by the Russian invasion in the Kharkiv region through the eyes of a Polish humanitarian worker.
By Jan Wysocki
Ukraine’s Reconstruction Requires a Much Improved Business Environment
Ukraine
Dec. 12, 2023
OPINION: Ukraine’s Reconstruction Requires a Much Improved Business Environment
Ferrexpo plc plans to invest up to $3 billion to double its production capacity of Ukrainian high-grade iron ore pellets.
By Lucio Genovese
The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Riddle: Environmental and Energy Perspectives
Ukraine
Dec. 10, 2023
OPINION: The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant Riddle: Environmental and Energy Perspectives
Advocates for Kakhovka HPP reconstruction say it can supply water to farms and factories and stop environmental degradation. Opponents offer alternatives, so the Velykyi Luh landscape regenerates.
By Anastasiia Tsybuliak
Ukraine’s Growing Environmental Crisis - Ecologists Should Make Their Voices Heard EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
OPINION: Ukraine’s Growing Environmental Crisis - Ecologists Should Make Their Voices Heard
Even before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion Ukraine faced problems with dealing with the industrial and domestic detritus thrown up by modern, everyday living.
By Anastasiia Tsybuliak
'Media Is a Front Line' - Volodymyr Klitschko and Others About the Web Summit in Lisbon editor`s choice
Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
'Media Is a Front Line' - Volodymyr Klitschko and Others About the Web Summit in Lisbon
World boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko commended the dedicated work of Kyiv Post's team and highlighted that media nowadays serves as one more frontline in the ongoing war.
By Kyiv Post
World Food Exhibition: Business as Usual, But War is Never Far Away
Ukraine
Nov. 7, 2023
World Food Exhibition: Business as Usual, But War is Never Far Away
War or no war - from buckwheat instant noodles to kiwi marmalades - Ukraine's food entrepreneurs gathered by the thousands to show their wares at the World Food Ukraine Exhibition in Kyiv.
By Leo Chiu
Featured
Ukraine Needs Ukrainian Private Enterprises

OPINION: Ukraine Needs Ukrainian Private Enterprises

Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion)

OPINION: Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion)

How Russian Aggression Poisons Europe’s Ecosystem

How Russian Aggression Poisons Europe’s Ecosystem

Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion) EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Oct. 24, 2023
OPINION: Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion)
Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor reflects on how the media landscape has evolved and the challenges facing Ukrainian journalism in the past, now and in the near future.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Revitalizing Ukraine's Economy: Reconstruction And Industry Support Programs EXCLUSIVE
 
Oct. 11, 2023
OPINION: Revitalizing Ukraine's Economy: Reconstruction And Industry Support Programs
As reconstruction looms, a more modern, strategic and stable approach to support programs is needed to finally build a successful market economy and avoid the mistakes of the past.
By Pavlo Kukhta
Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam Disaster, Environmental Restoration and Scientific Opportunity
Ukraine
Oct. 4, 2023
Ukraine’s Kakhovka Dam Disaster, Environmental Restoration and Scientific Opportunity
In this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Anastasia Tsybuliak, founder of Glossary Eco Foundation, talks with Anya Korzun about the devastating impacts of Russia’s war on Ukraine's environment.
By Anya Korzun
NEST and the German company Baywobaw Invest have signed a memorandum of cooperation PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Sep. 20, 2023
NEST and the German company Baywobaw Invest have signed a memorandum of cooperation
The agreement entails attracting German investments for residential construction in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Italy Adopts Odesa for the Restoration of Historical Buildings Bombed by Russia
War in Ukraine
Sep. 11, 2023
Italy Adopts Odesa for the Restoration of Historical Buildings Bombed by Russia
Italy has had ties to Odesa for several centuries. Now, faced with the need to rebuild historical buildings in ruins, Rome is committed to helping with its renovation expertise.
By Ugo Poletti
Ukraine, Rule of Law and a Bit of History
Corruption Watch
Sep. 1, 2023
OPINION: Ukraine, Rule of Law and a Bit of History
The inherent problems with Ukraine’s legal system, as adopted from the Soviet era, and why it needs (moreover, wants) Western expert help to reform it.
By Bohdan Vitvitsky
On Reconstruction of Ukraine Part 2 – Implementation and Sector Reform EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jul. 16, 2023
OPINION: On Reconstruction of Ukraine Part 2 – Implementation and Sector Reform
The scale of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction requires modernization, fresh thinking and the highest standards. Brought together well, the results will be solid for Ukraine’s future.
By Daniel Aspleaf
On Reconstruction of Ukraine Part 1 – Laying the Foundations EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jul. 13, 2023
OPINION: On Reconstruction of Ukraine Part 1 – Laying the Foundations
The scale of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction requires modernization, fresh thinking and the highest standards. Brought together well, the results will be solid for Ukraine’s future.
By Daniel Aspleaf