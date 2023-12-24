To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
Dec. 13, 14:59
Serhiy Kolyada on the Kremlin's destroyer of Christmas's past and present exposed.
Comments ( 1)
Merry Christmas Ukraine from Canada. My wish this year is for no ceasefire until Russia has learnt its lesson and fully withdrawn from all Ukrainian territory. That there be no lifting of any sanction until full restitution has been made for Ukraine's losses and the cost to its allies supporting Ukraine has been recouped. That there be no time wasted drafting worthless peace deals with lying thugs like putin at Russia's helm. Most definitely, my wish is that all currently frozen russian assets be redeployed for Ukraine's immediate use in its defence and rebuild.
The next russian government post putin's thug regime, can decide whether it wants to compensate those Russians whose assets were confiscated due to their nations' criminal invasion. I think 2024 will be retribution time for the putin regime and its supporters.