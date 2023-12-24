The UK will maintain its support for Ukraine at least at current levels in 2024, Britain’s foreign secretary has pledged.

In an interview with The Telegraph, David Cameron said Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is one of the major threats to global security and the UK had so far provided Kyiv with £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in military aid.

Asked if he expects that level of support to continue, Cameron said yes, and he hopes for even more.

He said: “Yes, and I think we could potentially do better than that. We’re looking at what elements of spending we could also put on a multi-year basis.”

Cameron added that ensuring British defence firms increased production was essential.

“We should see the increasing of our stocks both as something that is good for the Ukrainians, and also good for us in what is a more dangerous world,” he said.

Last week Cameron said the UK will support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion “for as long as it takes,” adding it was “essential” that President Vladimir Putin was defeated.

His comments came as concern grows in Kyiv that Western patience and unity could be cracking in the fight against Russia, almost two years after the invasion began in February 2022.

“Britain and France have been staunch supporters of Ukraine and we will continue to be for as long as it takes,” Cameron said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Catherine Colonna, adding: “I have no doubt that we can make sure Putin loses and it is essential he does lose.

“We must be absolutely staunch in how we back Ukraine.”