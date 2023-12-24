A group of Russian soldiers has recorded an expletive-laden video expressing their outrage at learning they will not be territorial defense soldiers as they thought, but would be assault troops sent to the front with no training.

Recorded at an unknown location, a group of men can be seen chanting “f**king commanders.”

The camera then pans to one soldier who launches into a furious tirade.

“Check this out,” he says. “We’ve been here since the 26th, f**king officers have been f**king lying to our faces that we are territorial defense.

“And now the lieutenant colonel came out and said it’s the first time he’s heard that, and it turns out we are a rifle unit.

“We are f**king assault troops, we are not territorial defense and they just tell us now!”