A group of Russian soldiers has recorded an expletive-laden video expressing their outrage at learning they will not be territorial defense soldiers as they thought, but would be assault troops sent to the front with no training.
Recorded at an unknown location, a group of men can be seen chanting “f**king commanders.”
The camera then pans to one soldier who launches into a furious tirade.
“Check this out,” he says. “We’ve been here since the 26th, f**king officers have been f**king lying to our faces that we are territorial defense.
“And now the lieutenant colonel came out and said it’s the first time he’s heard that, and it turns out we are a rifle unit.
“We are f**king assault troops, we are not territorial defense and they just tell us now!”
"We haven't seen or held an assault rifle yet," Russian soldiers complain that they are being sent to the front without training.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 23, 2023
But that's exactly what Putin's plan is — he has a huge amount of human resources for "meat assaults". pic.twitter.com/LLbW5ogMXr
The man behind the camera then says none of the men have “even seen rifles yet,” a fact confirmed by the man in shot.
He adds: “Today we came to the polygon (shooting range) to throw some grenades and they tell us there are no f**king grenades.
“Didn’t even give us a bus back, we had to walk 10 kilometres to get back here.
“How are we supposed to fight with these officers? They’re gonna sell us out there in Ukraine, f**king bastards.”
It’s far from the first video showing angry Russian troops – earlier this month a video showed others complaining that their commanders send them to slaughter and leave the wounded to rot rather than issue evacuation orders.
Russian Strikes Kill 4 in Kherson
“We are abandoned. It looks so. Our command provides false information,” a soldier in the video says.
"... found a can of stewed meat, diluted it with water from the Dnipro and drank it for a week not to starve to death."— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 1, 2023
More Russian soldiers revealed details of life on the front line in the Kherson direction. They say that Russian defense ministry has abandoned them, there is… pic.twitter.com/RYn1AynK8h
A soldier in the video recounts how his comrades found a can of stewed meat, diluted it with water from the Dnipro River and drank it for a week so as not to starve to death.
The Russian soldiers say that they have no documentary evidence that they are even at war.
In the video, a soldier opens up his military document, and shows that the third page, where his contract is supposed to be, is blank.
Putin har tabt krigen mod Ukraine, ikke flere soldater kun personer uden erfaring/ våbentræning, samt krigsmateriel fra svunden tid, usikre granater fra NordKorea, kampfly der skydes ned, og ingen nye piloter, og alligevel udtrykker Putin om fremgang på slagmarken, som ingen modstand møder, nemlig ingen soldater forlader slagmarken og ingen sårede samt raske soldater på orlov, der skal ikke sandheder til den Russiske befolkning, hvor længe kan det vare ved ???