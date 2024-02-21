February 21, 2014: The Aftermath

I’m not just witnessing a revolution, I’m taking an active part in it, Novak reflects as he lies in bed alone, finally back in his own room. Despite his elation, he plumbs his own knowledge of history in an effort to come up with a violent revolution that ended well. He can’t. The stark sense of celebration down below envelopes him as he dozes off to a mental litany of tragedies.

He wakes up with a sharp pain where he was grazed by the ricochet. After breakfast he takes a walk on the Maidan. The barricades are charred. Clean-up crews are busy trying to give the site its due air of dignity. The reality of yesterday’s events still hasn’t set in. He goes back to the hotel, hacks out an update full of action, then sends it off before his penchant for self-questioning leads him down that familiar rabbit hole of analysis.

He moves away from his computer and walks the two steps to the window. A text arrives on his phone. Larissa.

“Are you alive?”

“Yes. At the Dnipro. Come.”

She’s there within minutes. It’s warm in the room. She takes off her coat and sits on the bed with him. Everything is suddenly so comfortable that she feels faint in the guise of a desire to sleep.

“What does the TV say?” It’s on, but muted.

“The death count keeps going up.”

“We had nearly fifty in the Ukraina last night.”

“Is Serhiy alright?”

“He is, glory to God.”

“Slava Bohu.” Something irks Novak about how he’s begun to repeat that expression in the same prosaic way everyone around him does.

“Oy, Romku, they were dying with my hands in them,” she says, burying her head into his shoulder so she can weep without being seen. “Some of them were younger than Serhiy.”

As soon as the tears are released, she understands that’s why she’s come to him. He’s the only one she feels comfortable weeping with. And yet, that sort of bond suddenly feels like a burden. So she pulls away.

“How’s the wound?”

“I don’t know. You bandaged it so well.”

“I brought some gauze and disinfectant with me. Let me change the dressing.”

“Not now. Let’s go to the sauna first.”

“The heat might not be good for it.”

“The heat is good for everything.”

***

Novak enters the sauna wrapped in a towel. The bandage on his right buttock is still holding. It feels good to sweat even though he doubts it will do his wound any good.

Larissa looks older—as if the gravity of events has imposed itself visibly on her lineaments, gouged her incipient creases. He feels the same effect on his own face. Still, she positively glows in the soft-baked light, surrounded by the sauna’s bare wood. Her hair is tied up and her neck seems to bask in the heat as the skin above her covered breasts glistens with droplets of sweat.

They lie silently for about ten minutes. Then the heat becomes too much for him. He toughs it out until he feels the sweat prickle his wound.

“I’m going back.”

“I’ll join you. Let me change your bandage before you put on clothes.”

In the room, he lies nude on his belly as she removes the bandage, cleans it with a green disinfectant, and covers it with fresh gauze.

“You have hair on your back,” she says.

“I do.”

“In Italy I noticed that men wax their backs. I could do that for you,” she says casually, as if they’d grown up together.

“No thank you. I prefer to look like a savage.”

“You’re no savage,” she says, and starts massaging his shoulders.

Within a few minutes Novak is asleep, snoring slightly. Larissa takes an extra sheet and blanket from the closet and covers him. He’s a good man, she thinks. She wedges the sheet under one side of his body and whispers, “You’re a good man,” then slips in beside him and has a nap herself.