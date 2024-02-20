February 20, 2014: The Massacre

(Click here for Part 1, February 18, and here for Part 2, February 19)

On the morning of February 20 Serhiy wakes up at five. One of the commanders is rousing everyone still asleep. No one speaks. Everyone at the Conservatory was told to keep vigil all night, to pair up with someone so if the building were to be stormed their partner would wake them. But after 0500 everyone would need to be awake.

The Maidan is eerily quiet. Even the voices on stage have been reduced to the murmur of a few chanting priests as the fire along the contact line continues to burn in parts and smolder in others. The clinking of metal on metal still echoes, but by now it’s embedded in everyone’s subconscious like the sound of their own heartbeat.

Serhiy goes up to the first floor. He hasn’t seen Smyk since last evening, but he knows they were planning something. Then he hears it. Everyone awake at the Conservatory knows exactly what it is; they’ve all been waiting: a few cracks from a firearm upstairs. Then comes the order to launch a barrage of fireworks and rocks at the Berkut milling around the Stella. Suddenly the entire line erupts in the dark and every young man in the Conservatory rushes out to spur them on.

“Push forward! They’re backing up! Push forward!”

Spotlights shine directly into the Berkut’s eyes from the second floor of the Conservatory. A few more shots ring out. Serhiy reaches for the bits of cobblestones piled in sandbags stacked along the barricade. A couple of figures run laterally just behind crowd pushing along the front line. One stops beside Serhiy to let off a burst from the Kalashnikov he’s carrying, then moves to another section of the barricade, fires another burst of three or four shots. He proceeds like that toward the Trade Unions Building.

The Berkut tends to their downed commanders under a hail of rocks and firebombs. Somewhere in the confusion the priests have ceded the stage to a commander now barking orders again. “Berkut is shooting. Bring the wounded behind the lines. Berkut is shooting.”

As daylight breaks, the protesters breach the barricade in several places and surround the Stella monument. The Berkut is retreating. Victory declarations blare from the stage. “The Stella of independence has been taken by the Maidan! Slava! Slava! Slava!”

Soon smoke starts billowing from the Conservatory. “They’re throwing firebombs at the Conservatory. It’s not us. They want to burn down the Conservatory! … Berkut stop! It’s a historical building! Everything is being filmed! Everything is streaming live!”

Behind his shield, Serhiy throws stone after stone as he steps across the barricade. A group of Berkut flee up the hill toward the October Palace, so Serhiy goes back quickly and grabs a Molotov cocktail. He then gives chase parallel to the retreating riot police, but on higher ground. From above he sneaks behind a dumpster and comes upon a huddled group of Berkut. He lights the rag on the bottle and lobs his bomb, which explodes to the roar of everyone around him swarming up the hill.

***

Novak wakes up to the sound of fireworks. He’s fallen asleep with both the computer and TV on, so he isn’t sure where the noise is coming from. He opens the window, and though his view of the Maidan is blocked, he can hear explosions like on the night of the attack. He goes out to the elevator bank where there’s a view of the Maidan from the back side of the hotel, between a few buildings. There’s chaos and movement and he needs to get down there as quickly as he can. He gets dressed, puts on his flak jacket, hops into the elevator.

As soon as he steps out of the hotel he sees that the Berkut, who were there when he came home, are now in full retreat. In the confusion he manages to slip through, climbing heaps of charred debris into the actual square submerged under a stifling pall of smoke and morning fog.

The men at the microphone are trying to impose some order on the melee. “They’re shooting on Institutska! Get medics on Institutska! We’ve got wounded.”

Groups of men with helmets, shields and sticks push the Berkut up the hill beyond the Hotel Ukraina.

Novak hears a shot from up high. Everyone is pointing to the Hotel Ukraina. A Berkut is down. Four of his comrades carry him away up the hill.

The Maidan breaks into packs, each one stalking the withdrawing Berkut soldiers, who turn and fire a few shots to keep the crowd at bay. Novak follows from what feels like a safe distance, even though he knows nothing is safe here.

As soon as the first pack approaches the top of the hill on Institutska, just beyond the Ukraina, a salvo of fire comes at them from a Berkut barricade farther up. The men run for cover with their now useless shields pierced like pieces of tinfoil. One is hit. The others hide behind trees, a concrete wall, garbage dumpsters, whatever is there. In the distance they can see the black Berkut helmets peering out and firing a few shots.

“Guys! Guys! Help me!” one kid shouts.

“There’s wounded here!” another screams.

Novak creeps slowly up the hill, hypnotized by the action, trying to make some sense out the movement and drawn in by the obvious danger.

“I’m hit! Get help!”

The boy is about ten meters ahead of him. Novak jumps out from behind a tree and grabs the kid’s parka hood. He drags him for a few steps on the ground and the hood rips, so he reaches down and grabs the kid’s collar to get a better grip. Shots ping off the cobblestones and cement all around.

Novak finally drags the kid to lower ground behind a tree. He sees some medics walking up in their white T-shirts. The kid’s leg is gushing blood through his pants and Novak helps him onto the stretcher. As he bends over he feels a burning pain on his butt. He checks himself as if reaching for his back pocket and there’s blood. At first he assumes it came from the kid’s leg, but the pain tells him it’s from his own body.

He helps carry the stretcher down the hill a bit to the lobby of the Ukraina. In the bathroom he pulls down his pants in front of everyone and sees the blood. He’s been hit in his backside. It’s only a wide scratch, but it hurts.

Back in the lobby the many wounded are leaking blood onto the marble floor. Novak lies down on his side and waits to be treated. Given the worse condition of the others around him he knows it will take a while.