Kyiv Post's sources in Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed that almost all the missiles that the Russian Federation fired at Kyiv Thursday were aimed at the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

To Kyiv Post's question whether Russia succeeded in hitting its target, the source answered: “Absolutely not.”

In the early morning hours of Thursday, March 21, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, with most of it aimed at Kyiv.

Air defense forces shot down about three dozen missiles, including ballistic ones, over the city. Debris fell in different districts of Kyiv. As a result of the attack, 13 people were injured.

