Russian forces launched yet another mass missile attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, March 21, firing missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhals, from more than 10 strategic bombers, mostly targeting Kyiv and Kyiv region.

In the capital, Kyiv Post reporters were woken by an air raid alert at around 3:30 a.m. Based in different city districts, they counted dozens of loud explosions as missiles approached the capital shortly before 5 a.m.

“Extremely loud explosions awakened me. And for the few seconds I was thinking the Russians dropped a nuke bomb on us,” Julia Struck, Kyiv Post Correspondent, wrote in a group chat.

 

"Kyiv - stay in shelters. Many missiles heading in your direction," the Air Force said on Telegram. 

According to preliminary reports from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, fragments of downed missiles had fallen in several districts including on residential buildings

“Debris fell on a residential building in Sviatoshynskyi district. An apartment in a residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. In the Podilskyi district, [missile] debris fell on the territory of another enterprise. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off!” Kyiv mayor wrote on Telegram.

“So far, eight people have been injured. Three in the Shevchenkivsky district, one woman - in Svyatoshynsky. Doctors provided assistance to all on the spot,” Klitschko added.

An hour later, the Kyiv mayor updated the number of injured, saying it had risen to 10. 

Kremlin Using New Tactics to Destroy Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure, FT Reports

Now Moscow's goal is to target power plants in less-protected locations and to “eradicate them, because it is impossible to restore power plants in a short time.”

"The number of injured increased to ten. Two of them were hospitalized. Others were treated on the spot by doctors. In particular, six people were injured in the Shevchenko District of the capital. Four - in Svyatoshinsky," he reported on Telegram. 

As reported by the Ukrainian Air Force following the overnight attack, a total of 31 out of 31 launched missiles were intercepted and shot down.

"31 missiles were destroyed: 2 ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles. [On the early morning] of March 21, 2024, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ( KN-23)/x-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aerobic missiles and 29 x-101/x-555 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch areas: Volgodonsk, Engels, Russia)," the Air Forces wrote on Telegram.

"The missiles came from the north; the main direction of the strike was Kyiv!" they added. 

Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
Hope
Hope Guest 2 weeks ago
use your Neptune missiles and drones to neutralize s 400 systems on the other side of the borders ...

Mark
Mark Guest 2 weeks ago
@Hope, Your enemily is not Moscow, but the side that puts you into this fire. This war could have been easily prevented, but NATO decided to ignore Russia and use Ukraine as a stick. How many times they broke the international law and nobody cared? How many times they invaded small and poor nations while not following the international laws, invading for no reason and the world didn't care? All this hypocrisy is too much. Even made you refuse negotiation when Ukraine had w chance to stop this war and get back everything. What is telling you all their actions? Be smart, not naive. The US said they'll defend Ukraine bo matter what, but abandoned you.
Lying about downing all missiles while all targets are being hit, is desperate attempt to make yourself look like you have everything under control.

Maria Kackerova
Maria Kackerova Guest 2 weeks ago
HIT MOSCOW

