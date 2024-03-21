Russian forces launched yet another mass missile attack against Ukraine on Thursday morning, March 21, firing missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhals, from more than 10 strategic bombers, mostly targeting Kyiv and Kyiv region.

In the capital, Kyiv Post reporters were woken by an air raid alert at around 3:30 a.m. Based in different city districts, they counted dozens of loud explosions as missiles approached the capital shortly before 5 a.m.

“Extremely loud explosions awakened me. And for the few seconds I was thinking the Russians dropped a nuke bomb on us,” Julia Struck, Kyiv Post Correspondent, wrote in a group chat.

"Kyiv - stay in shelters. Many missiles heading in your direction," the Air Force said on Telegram.

According to preliminary reports from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, fragments of downed missiles had fallen in several districts including on residential buildings

“Debris fell on a residential building in Sviatoshynskyi district. An apartment in a residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. In the Podilskyi district, [missile] debris fell on the territory of another enterprise. Stay in shelters until the alarm goes off!” Kyiv mayor wrote on Telegram.