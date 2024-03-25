A blaze broke out at the Novocherkassk plant, the largest thermal power plant in Russia's Rostov region, in the early morning of March 25, confirmed Vasily Golubev, the regional governor.
According to the reports, the station workers have contained the fire with no reported casualties. However, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze, as stated by the regional head.
At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian air defense systems intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov region territory in the same overnight period.
The incident prompted the automatic disconnection of 330 kV high-voltage lines, namely Tikhoretskaya and Rostovskaya, temporarily disrupting the power supply to consumers.
Unofficial reports from the Baza telegram channel suggest that the power plant came under attack by multiple drones, with the assault commencing around 2:30 a.m.
The "CHEKA-OGPU" telegram channel even shared a video purportedly depicting a UAV strike at the Novocherkassk GRES.
Situated in Novocherkassk, approximately 53 kilometres from Rostov-on-Don, Novocherkassk power plant has been operational since 1965. The facility, housing nine power units, plays a pivotal role in the Rostov energy system alongside the Rostov NPP.
Comments (2)
Its a given that the war putin initiated is going to cost lives and environmental damage on both sides. So far that balance of military deaths seems to fittingly be on the russian side which is fitting. The balance of innocent civilian deaths and infrastucture damage however, is sadly almost fully on the Ukrainian side. It's what motivates me each day to do more to help Ukraine. Russians should not expect karma to not catch up with them.
I would hope though that no attacks by either side, target any facility that could knowingly risk a nuclear plant melt down. As much as russia deserves a response of equal distructional proportions, the impact would be multi-generational not just of humans by entire ecosystems including in neighbouring countries. Nuclear targets should be off the table for both sides.
It still chaps my britches that neither UN and NATO forces under IAEA direction secured either Ukraine's former Chernobyl and current Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants during this conflict. Russia should never have been allow to use these for its war blackmail. I sometimes wonder why we fund organizations that so far have proven disinclined or incapable to follow through on their defensive / protective mandates.
May peace and prosperity arrive sooner than later ...