A blaze broke out at the Novocherkassk plant, the largest thermal power plant in Russia's Rostov region, in the early morning of March 25, confirmed Vasily Golubev, the regional governor.

According to the reports, the station workers have contained the fire with no reported casualties. However, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze, as stated by the regional head.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian air defense systems intercepted 11 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov region territory in the same overnight period.

The incident prompted the automatic disconnection of 330 kV high-voltage lines, namely Tikhoretskaya and Rostovskaya, temporarily disrupting the power supply to consumers.

Unofficial reports from the Baza telegram channel suggest that the power plant came under attack by multiple drones, with the assault commencing around 2:30 a.m.

The "CHEKA-OGPU" telegram channel even shared a video purportedly depicting a UAV strike at the Novocherkassk GRES.