Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’
Russia
13 hours ago
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
By Kyiv Post
Russia Jails Pensioner For Post About Army Casualties
War in Ukraine
15 hours ago
Yevgeniya Maiboroda, from Russia's southern Rostov region, was prosecuted under a law that prohibits the deliberate spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
By AFP
Another Russian Oil Refinery Falls Victim to a Drone Attack
Russia
16 hours ago
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, but it follows a series of attacks on such facilities in recent weeks.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Aircraft Lose Another 2 Bombs, Prompts Evacuation in Belgorod Region
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Russian planes are quite regularly dropping bombs on unintended targets, and the latest incident comes just 2 weeks after another jet accidentally bombed a Russian village.
By Kyiv Post
India Pivots Away From Russian Arms, But Will Retain Strong Ties
Russia
21 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
By Euroactiv
‘Why Hide the Bodies?’ – Ukraine Demands Proof From Russia as POW Mystery Deepens
Russia
1 day ago
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov has questioned the evidence provided by Moscow so far, but also conceded that “neither side can fully answer what happened there.”
By Kyiv Post
Putin Repeats False Ukraine Nazi Claims at Leningrad Siege Memorial
Russia
2 days ago
The Kremlin has been accused of manipulating its Second World War history to justify the offensive against Ukraine and a repressive turn at home.
By AFP
Putin Comments on Downed Russian IL-76 Plane, Says It’s ‘Obvious’ What Happened
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
That a plane crashed to the ground killing everybody on board is not disputed but who shot it down and who was inside has become a fiercely contested subject.
By Kyiv Post
Putin Says Russia Shouldn’t Be Ruled By ‘Weirdos Who Show Their Backsides’
Putin
2 days ago
The Kremlin has ramped up conservative rhetoric since launching its military assault on Ukraine, casting the conflict as a battle against the West and its values.
By AFP
Passports and the War
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
In occupied areas, Ukrainians are being forced to take Russian passports. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the government is talking about allowing Ukrainians to have dual citizenship.
By Andriy Kurkov
FSB Arrests Two Russians for Collaborating with Ukraine
Russia
Jan. 26, 17:02
The FSB said on Friday it had arrested two men in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on treason charges – crimes that carry up to 20 years in prison.
By AFP
UK Group Calls on Government to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 12:52
The UK Friends of Ukraine group has launched a petition that called on the UK government to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, which could be the first G7 nation to do so.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Court Extends US Journalist Gershkovich’s Detention by 2 Months
Russia
Jan. 26, 10:15
Evan Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison.
By AFP
Ecuador Insider: Possible Benefits for Ukraine as Quito Plans to Upgrade its Military Equipment
Russia
Jan. 26, 08:43
Ecuador to scrap old military equipment for US alternative. Could the decommissioned equipment make its way to Ukraine?
By Andrew Sweeney
Russia, Ukraine Trade Plane Crash Blame at UN Security Council
UN
Jan. 26, 03:09
Ukraine says it could be "the first case of Russia using a human shield in the air to cover the transportation of missiles for their further use against peaceful Ukrainian cities."
By AFP
Russian Woman Jailed for Record 27 Years for Killing Anti-Ukraine Blogger
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:38
Hardline military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was blown up in a Saint Petersburg cafe where he was giving a speech last April.
By AFP