Latest
Russia
13 hours ago
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
War in Ukraine
15 hours ago
Yevgeniya Maiboroda, from Russia's southern Rostov region, was prosecuted under a law that prohibits the deliberate spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
Russia
16 hours ago
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, but it follows a series of attacks on such facilities in recent weeks.
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Russian planes are quite regularly dropping bombs on unintended targets, and the latest incident comes just 2 weeks after another jet accidentally bombed a Russian village.
Russia
21 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
Russia
1 day ago
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov has questioned the evidence provided by Moscow so far, but also conceded that “neither side can fully answer what happened there.”
Russia
2 days ago
The Kremlin has been accused of manipulating its Second World War history to justify the offensive against Ukraine and a repressive turn at home.
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
That a plane crashed to the ground killing everybody on board is not disputed but who shot it down and who was inside has become a fiercely contested subject.
Putin
2 days ago
The Kremlin has ramped up conservative rhetoric since launching its military assault on Ukraine, casting the conflict as a battle against the West and its values.
War in Ukraine
2 days ago
In occupied areas, Ukrainians are being forced to take Russian passports. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the government is talking about allowing Ukrainians to have dual citizenship.
Russia
Jan. 26, 17:02
The FSB said on Friday it had arrested two men in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on treason charges – crimes that carry up to 20 years in prison.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 12:52
The UK Friends of Ukraine group has launched a petition that called on the UK government to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, which could be the first G7 nation to do so.
Russia
Jan. 26, 10:15
Evan Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison.
Russia
Jan. 26, 08:43
Ecuador to scrap old military equipment for US alternative. Could the decommissioned equipment make its way to Ukraine?
UN
Jan. 26, 03:09
Ukraine says it could be "the first case of Russia using a human shield in the air to cover the transportation of missiles for their further use against peaceful Ukrainian cities."
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:38
Hardline military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was blown up in a Saint Petersburg cafe where he was giving a speech last April.