Latest

Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Tanks
12 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
By Stefan Korshak
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
By Julia Struck
Another Russian Oil Refinery Falls Victim to a Drone Attack
Russia
16 hours ago
Another Russian Oil Refinery Falls Victim to a Drone Attack
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, but it follows a series of attacks on such facilities in recent weeks.
By Kyiv Post
Putin’s Achilles Heel: Ukraine Targets Russia’s Vital But Vulnerable Energy Industry
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 12:39
ANALYSIS: Putin’s Achilles Heel: Ukraine Targets Russia’s Vital But Vulnerable Energy Industry
As Ukraine’s war against Russia becomes a stagnant war of attrition, Kyiv is increasingly exploring alternative strategies to fight that serve to its strengths and further weakens its enemy.
By Peter Dickinson
Ukraine National Railways to Create Drone Unit to Protect Its Tracks
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:36
Ukraine National Railways to Create Drone Unit to Protect Its Tracks
Initially Ukrzaliznytsia will create a test unit which, once the concept is proven, will be expanded across the whole rail network.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Using the Sea to Disguise Shahed Drone Attacks Against Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:16
Russia Using the Sea to Disguise Shahed Drone Attacks Against Ukraine
Russia has been launching Shahed kamikaze drones from the sea in an attempt to mute the engine sound as they approach coastline residential areas during recent attacks, the Ukrainian military has said
By Leo Chiu
Another Russian Oil Refinery Set Afire as Ukraine’s Long-Range Drone Bombardment Intensifies
Russia
Jan. 25, 14:18
Another Russian Oil Refinery Set Afire as Ukraine’s Long-Range Drone Bombardment Intensifies
This is the fourth Russian oil-and-gas processing facility hit by Kyiv in the last six days. Russia launched kamikaze drones of their own: 11 of 14 shot down, two apartment buildings in Odesa hit.
By Stefan Korshak, Kateryna Zakharchenko
Four Injured, Residential Building Damaged in Russian Drone Attack on Odesa
Drones
Jan. 25, 10:11
Four Injured, Residential Building Damaged in Russian Drone Attack on Odesa
Russian military attacked several multi-story civilian residential buildings in downtown Odesa with 14 combat drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
By Kyiv Post
Featured
Another Russian Oil Refinery Falls Victim to a Drone Attack

Another Russian Oil Refinery Falls Victim to a Drone Attack

Russian Bombers Were Destroyed in Russia After 600 Kilometers Spec Ops Infiltration

Russian Bombers Were Destroyed in Russia After 600 Kilometers Spec Ops Infiltration

Ukraine’s Military Denies Shelling of Donetsk Market that Killed 27 People

Ukraine’s Military Denies Shelling of Donetsk Market that Killed 27 People

Russians Knocking on Avdiivka’s Door: ‘They Were Dislodged’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 25
Drones
Jan. 25, 06:09
Russians Knocking on Avdiivka’s Door: ‘They Were Dislodged’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 25
Kyiv has no idea how POW plane exploded; Avdiivka mayor says Moscow’s troops breached the city, if briefly; At least 8 civilians wounded, 2 killed, by air strikes in Donetsk
By John Moretti
Russian Bombers Were Destroyed in Russia After 600 Kilometers Spec Ops Infiltration
Drones
Jan. 24, 13:02
Russian Bombers Were Destroyed in Russia After 600 Kilometers Spec Ops Infiltration
Ukraine’s military intelligence department disclosed details of a special operation during which three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were destroyed at the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region of Russia.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine’s Military Denies Shelling of Donetsk Market that Killed 27 People
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:40
Ukraine’s Military Denies Shelling of Donetsk Market that Killed 27 People
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike, but its Tavria army group, which operates in the south of the country denied it was responsible.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Says Downed Eight Russian Drones Overnight
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:10
Ukraine Says Downed Eight Russian Drones Overnight
The attack comes in the wake of several aerial assaults on border regions of Russia that have targeted oil storage facilities.
By AFP
Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg EXCLUSIVE
Russia
Jan. 21, 12:48
Ukraine's SBU Claims Drone Attack on Russian Gas Terminal Near St. Petersburg
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Alisa Orlova
Kyiv Confirms Successful Drone Attack on Military Factory in Russia’s Tula Region
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 10:46
Kyiv Confirms Successful Drone Attack on Military Factory in Russia’s Tula Region
Russia’s Shcheglovsky Val defense enterprise manufactured Pantsir-S missile systems, developed guided weapons for its ground forces, air defense systems, quick-firing cannons and small arms.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Alisa Orlova
Ukrainian Intel Confirms It Struck Russian Oil Depot and Gunpowder Factory
Russia
Jan. 19, 12:49
Ukrainian Intel Confirms It Struck Russian Oil Depot and Gunpowder Factory
Sources in Kyiv’s security services told Kyiv Post that Ukrainian Intelligence was behind the drone attacks, causing an oil depot fire in Bryansk with four tanks ablaze.
By Julia Struck
Russian Oil Depot on Fire After Ukrainian Strike
Russia
Jan. 19, 11:22
Russian Oil Depot on Fire After Ukrainian Strike
The Bryansk regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said a Ukrainian drone had been destroyed, but managed to “drop ammunition” that struck the Klintsy oil depot.
By Kyiv Post