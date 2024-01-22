Latest
Tanks
12 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
Russia
16 hours ago
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, but it follows a series of attacks on such facilities in recent weeks.
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 12:39
As Ukraine’s war against Russia becomes a stagnant war of attrition, Kyiv is increasingly exploring alternative strategies to fight that serve to its strengths and further weakens its enemy.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:36
Initially Ukrzaliznytsia will create a test unit which, once the concept is proven, will be expanded across the whole rail network.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 11:16
Russia has been launching Shahed kamikaze drones from the sea in an attempt to mute the engine sound as they approach coastline residential areas during recent attacks, the Ukrainian military has said
Russia
Jan. 25, 14:18
This is the fourth Russian oil-and-gas processing facility hit by Kyiv in the last six days. Russia launched kamikaze drones of their own: 11 of 14 shot down, two apartment buildings in Odesa hit.
Drones
Jan. 25, 10:11
Russian military attacked several multi-story civilian residential buildings in downtown Odesa with 14 combat drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.
Drones
Jan. 25, 06:09
Kyiv has no idea how POW plane exploded; Avdiivka mayor says Moscow’s troops breached the city, if briefly; At least 8 civilians wounded, 2 killed, by air strikes in Donetsk
Drones
Jan. 24, 13:02
Ukraine’s military intelligence department disclosed details of a special operation during which three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were destroyed at the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region of Russia.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:40
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the strike, but its Tavria army group, which operates in the south of the country denied it was responsible.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 08:10
The attack comes in the wake of several aerial assaults on border regions of Russia that have targeted oil storage facilities.
Russia
Jan. 21, 12:48
The Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region holds strategic importance for Moscow. Sources told Kyiv Post the attack is a "significant setback" for Russian forces.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 10:46
Russia’s Shcheglovsky Val defense enterprise manufactured Pantsir-S missile systems, developed guided weapons for its ground forces, air defense systems, quick-firing cannons and small arms.
Russia
Jan. 19, 12:49
Sources in Kyiv’s security services told Kyiv Post that Ukrainian Intelligence was behind the drone attacks, causing an oil depot fire in Bryansk with four tanks ablaze.
Russia
Jan. 19, 11:22
The Bryansk regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said a Ukrainian drone had been destroyed, but managed to “drop ammunition” that struck the Klintsy oil depot.