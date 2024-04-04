President Joe Biden said Thursday the United States must uphold its “sacred commitment” to NATO as the alliance marked its 75th anniversary, after election rival Donald Trump undermined its collective defense guarantee.
“We must remember that the sacred commitment we make to our Allies – to defend every inch of NATO territory – makes us safer too,” Biden said in a statement.
NATO allies have been increasingly unnerved by the prospect of a Trump return to the White House in November's US presidential election.
Trump recently said he'd encourage Russia to attack any members not spending enough on defense, and while in office he considered pulling out of the alliance over accusations that other states were not paying their way.
Biden meanwhile hailed NATO's unity over the past two years as the alliance stepped up military support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's “vicious invasion.”
With the addition of Finland and Sweden, who both joined in the wake of the Ukraine war, the alliance was now “larger, stronger, and more determined than ever before,” he said.
“As our adversaries have plotted to break our remarkable unity, our democracies have stood unwavering,” added Biden, 81.
The United States will host NATO's 75th anniversary summit in Washington in July.
Comments (4)
Doubtful he said anything as he can barely function.
@David Peters, The funny thing is even 6 feet under Biden would still be a better president then insurrectionist, lying, criminal, bully, hate sowing, fraudster, sex abusing putinrump. Putin rump has 4000 lawsuits before getting elected, 2 impeachment during, and 91 felonies currently...
As putinrumps own former chief of staff, John Kelly said about him , putintrump is : “A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law. There is nothing more that can be said. God help us.”
..Biden served the USA for over 5 decades without a lawsuit. I don't always agree with all his decisions, but he is by far the more honourable, ethical man.
How embarrassing for republican Americans they are fronting this vile grifter in an election again.
@John, so in your book showers with his daughter is ethical and honorable?
President Biden is correct, we have a duty to support and uphold NATO. If we fail in this, the US is no longer a superpower, and we will be undermined by an ever increasing number of hostile, opportunistic states.
@MRGA trolls GO educate YOURSELF.
Contrary to false troll propaganda below.......
Europe continues to outpace US aid to Ukraine and is now edging towards 4X the USA in monetary amount. Thats just at the institutional level. Some individual EU nations have contributed over 4% of their GDP. The USA is currently the 31st most generous supporter of Ukraine on a GDP % contribution basis (Kiel Institute).
It is greatly appreciated though, due to its niche capability as the largest weapons exporter in world (~40% market share...France is # 2 at 10.9%). USA sales of weapons to Ukraine's allies last year went up 56% to $238 billion.
According to former USA Ambassador Brinker and a former NATO head Breedlove last week:
"Sending aid to Ukraine is not merely an act of charity; it is an economic investment here at home. Funds that lawmakers approve to arm Ukraine are being used stateside to build new weapons or to replace weapons sent to Kyiv from U.S. stockpiles. In fact, of the $68 billion in military and related assistance Congress has approved since Russia invaded Ukraine, almost 90 percent is going to Americans. The American Enterprise Institute has identified 117 production lines in at least 31 states and 71 cities where American workers are producing major weapons systems for Ukraine.”
Fuck you Kyiv Post and fuck NATO if they are “increasingly unnerved” by such a prospect. Europe has only contributed just 25% of the US military aid to date to Ukraine. Why don’t you rag on Europe assholes.
@MRGA trolls YOU ARE ASSHOLES,
Approved MRGA troll content will:
* Criticize mainstream media in an attempt to discredit it and improve sowing putins' disinformation .
* Spread false news about the Ukraine support of allies.
* Bash President Biden or praise particularly Donald Trump whose statements directly align with the Kremlin’s interests (...now why would that be.....duh).
* Insult all other Ukraine allied leaders or supporters.
* Have a standard set of narratives justifying russia's its full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine: fakes narratives about “Nazis in Ukraine,” and “self-defense” against “NATO’s eastward expansion.”
* Claim that Russia will inevitably win and defeat Ukraine.
* Blame the West and NATO for all the world's troubles.
* Promote conspiracy theories and disseminating the opinions of “pseudo-experts” about the decline and imminent fall of the United States, the European Union, and the Western world
* Support protests in Europe and other democratic nations.