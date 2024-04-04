In a speech shown on RIA Novosti TV at the 12th Congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia in Moscow on Thursday President Vladimir Putin once again dismissed the concept of Russia being targeted by “Islamic fundamentalists,” because of the “warm relations” that exist between Russia, its domestic Muslim community, and Islamic nations.
Interfax.RU quoted Putin as saying “Judging by what the investigation is now providing, we have every reason to believe that the main goal of those who ordered the bloody, terrible terrorist act in Moscow was intended to damage our unity. There are no other goals visible, there are none, because Russia cannot be the target of terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists.”
“Russia cannot be the target of attacks by ‘Islamic fundamentalists,’ we are a country that demonstrates a unique example of interfaith harmony and unity, inter-religious unity, inter-ethnic unity,” he said. “… in the external arena it [Russia] behaves in such a way that it is unlikely to be a target for attack by Islamic fundamentalists. But the goal of undermining the unity of Russian society, especially in modern conditions, is certainly discernible.”
The March 22 attack on the Crocus City Hall, during which 144 civilians died and more than 550 others injured, was claimed by the so-called Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) militants. Almost immediately afterwards Putin tried to pin the massacre on Ukraine, the US and the “collective West,” in an address on TV. Since then, he has repeatedly said that the radical Islamist gunmen were controlled by others.
Migrant Roundup After Crocus City Attack Leads to Collapse of Garbage Collection in Dagestan’s Capital
Nikolai Patrushev - Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Alexander Bortnikov - Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Dmitry Peskov – Kremlin Press Secretary, and the rest, are intent on pointing the finger at Ukraine and even the US and UK.
Bortnikov, went as far as to say, without evidence, that the US, UK and Ukraine were behind the attack, with Kyiv providing an escape window for the suspects, which Kyiv, Washington and London have categorically and angrily denied.
Not only did the nature of the attack and its target match US March 7 warnings “that extremists had imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts.” IS-K backed up its claim of responsibility by publishing what appeared to be genuine bodycam footage of the attack as it took place on the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq.
Claims by Moscow’s authorities that “Ukrainian fingerprints” were all over the incident have also been promoted by Russian pro-war bloggers and state media, are linked with the Kremlin’s attempts to “justify the invasion of Ukraine” and present it as an “existential threat to Russia,” according to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Comments (5)
"...and we forget about the thousands of Syrians we killed, and the many gassed with Sarin by Assad, our close friend. Don't mind we killed a good part of the Chechens too. "
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Look what he did to the Chechens, Crimean Tarters, Kazaks, Dagestan....he primarily recruits his cannon fodder from these muslim ethic minorities.
In this latest ISIS terrorist attack, it's fair to say putin was an enabler. He already knew what he wanted to leverage this Ukraine unrelated crisis for: more Russia forces for the wars meat grinder. Think about it:
1. Putin ignored months of warnings from 3 separate intelligence services about a terrorist attack at a large Moscow event.
2. Putins security services did not have any armed guards at a 6500 attendee venue.
3. Non ISIS staff in blue suits were locking the venues doors as concert goers were trying to escape.
4. The ISIS terrorists leisurely took 18-20 minutes shooting and lobbing Molotov cocktails, and then drive 3 hours away before being initially stopped for speeding. nationwide all point bulletin to law enforcement?
5. It took putins forces 30-45 minutes to even arrive at a Moscow venue adjacent one of their offices.
....and then as anticipated putler lies saying:
* It was an Ukrainian Attack. ISIS itself debunks this and takes credit.
* The terrorists were fleeing to Ukraine. Lukeshenko debunks this saying they stopped headed towards Belarus.
* It was Ukrainian funded. ISIS debunks this and saying their affiliate muslim IMAN's provided the modest funding ISIS requires to kill russians.
Too bad russians only have access to russian propaganda. Dying for a lie.
Putin claiming inter-ethnic unity in Russia?! You can’t make this stuff up. I bet all the ethnic minorities they forced in to military service and used as cannon fodder were really feeling the unity. What a joke.
This extraordinary piece of propaganda will be repeated verbatim in the US "news" media.
@Ukraine Fan, dumb post. US media is not pro Putin, just MAGA niche channels that no normal person watches. You are either a Putinbot with weak ass attempt to shit on US, or misinformed. This quote will make hay with late show comedy media in US. Quotes are generally repeated verbatim, in case you need help with English, comrade.
@Putinbot Destroyer, you seem very stupid.
@UKRAINE FAN, you don't seem stupid, it's clear as day from such an insightful retort and your lack of understanding of how quotes work.