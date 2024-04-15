Ukraine’s defense forces have hit a Russian command post with high-ranking Russian officers in Russian-occupied Crimea, intelligence sources told Kyiv Post.
Explosions sounded in Crimea on Monday, April 15 in an air raid that lasted over two hours.
As reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Russian aircraft were scrambled to the Crimean city of Sevastopol.
Vehicular traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily stopped.
Russian Telegram channels claimed that Ukrainian missile was shot down near the bridge.
Further updates to be provided when more information becomes available.
Comments ( 1)
Nice shot! if only you had more weapons there would be many more