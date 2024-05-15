A Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled rocket launcher could be seen firing a volley of rockets – presumably towards Ukraine – in the middle of a highway in the Belgorod region amidst numerous civilian cars, as seen in a video circulating on social media on Wednesday.

Some Ukrainian social media reports claimed the missiles were fired toward Ukraine’s Kharkiv region as part of the Russian military’s ongoing offensive, though Kyiv Post is unable to independently verify the claims.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast with ‘Grad’ right from the road of Belgorod Oblast. Meanwhile, civilians wait meekly in traffic,” the video’s description read.

In the video, civilian cars with the regional code 31 – belonging to Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine – could be seen waiting in line as a Grad system continued to fire rockets after rockets in the middle of the highway.

Advertisement

It’s not clear when exactly the video was taken.

Launching attacks on a highway without prior evacuation or, at the very least, cordoning off the area from civilian access, meant that Ukrainian troops would not be able to launch a counterattack without causing collateral damage to the surrounding civilian populations.

The use of human shields constitutes a war crime.

In August 2022, Amnesty International criticized the Ukrainian military for positioning military installations near civilian populations. However, the claim was lambasted as idiotic by critics, since Ukraine would not be able to defend its own territories without placing military objects in the vicinity. 

Zelensky Expects Russia Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify
Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky Expects Russia Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify

Zelensky said Russian troops had managed to advance between five to 10 kilometers along the northeastern border before being stopped by Ukrainian forces, but warned it may only be the “first wave.”
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Bombs Away! Russia Continues to Drop Aerial Bombs on its Own Territory Donetsk
Bombs Away! Russia Continues to Drop Aerial Bombs on its Own Territory
By Steve Brown
14h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 18, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 18, 2024
By ISW
21h ago
Zelensky Expects Russia Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify War in Ukraine
Zelensky Expects Russia Offensive in Northeast Ukraine to Intensify
By AFP
21h ago
Nearly 10,000 Evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region: Governor War in Ukraine
Nearly 10,000 Evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region: Governor
By AFP
1d ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
JMiguel
JMiguel Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Video seems fake, and poorly made.

Reply
Eric Zimmerman
Eric Zimmerman Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@JMiguel, Lol. How? It looks like every other video of a grad firing I've seen. I think it's more likely that you just don't want to admit the fact that your hero, putin doesn't care about "liberating" russians or Ukranians. Of course, this shouldn't be a suprise. We're talking about a guy who's stayed in power for 25 years by having anyone who opposes him jailed, shot, stabbed, poisoned or tossed out of a window. Smh..

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Gregc
Gregc Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Bomb any Russian location launching against Ukrainians, stop the madness I'd Russian citizens are injuries it is Putin's fault stop playing the Russian game.

Reply
Stupid Libtards
Stupid Libtards Guest 4 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Gregc, nooooo Ukraine cant do that. The pope, biden , putler, un , who , etc. etc. will call it a war crime. Look how Israel get screwed.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Slovakia PM Suffers Life-Threatening Wounds in Assassination Attempt: Govt
Next » Philip Morris launches new facility in the Lviv region