Poland is considering a Ukrainian proposal to intercept Russian rockets that are on course to hit cities in Ukraine or enter Polish territory, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said following a speech at the American Enterprise Institute on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Friday. “We are a frontline state and Russian missiles breach our airspace – we assume by mistake,” Sikorski said. Sikorski explained that some missiles fired from around St. Petersburg fly along the Polish border through Belarusian airspace, before briefly entering Polish airspace for about 40 seconds before hitting targets inside Ukraine. “Our dilemma is the following: if we shoot them down only when they enter our airspace, the debris is a threat to our citizens and to our property,” he said. “And the Ukrainians are saying, ‘Please, we will not mind, do it over our airspace when they’re in imminent danger of crossing into Polish territory,’” he said, “To my mind, that’s self-defense but we are exploring the idea.” - CNN

Former President Donald J. Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and into his motorcade just minutes into his rally on Saturday in Butler, Pa., after a series of pops that sounded like gunshots rang out. The exact source of the noises was unclear, but Mr. Trump’s ear appeared to be bleeding as he was rushed off the stage. Mr. Trump had been showing a chart of numbers about border crossings, which his audiovisual staff placed on screens above the stage, when the apparent shots rang out. The former president ducked quickly after the noises began, with the sound coming from the bleachers to the left of where he was standing at a lectern. The noises came in two groups, and smoke rose from that section of the bleachers. As members of the crowd began screaming, Mr. Trump was tackled by Secret Service agents. Officials shouted for the crowd to duck and cover, whisking members of the news media off the press riser where they had been watching Mr. Trump’s speech. After a brief pause, Mr. Trump rose, surrounded by a group of uniformed Secret Service members. He pumped his fist to the crowd, and then was rushed off the stage and ushered into his motorcade, which quickly left the venue, the Butler Farm Show. - NYT

The latest plan to try and force President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race would see a group of heavyweight “super friends” from the top of the Democratic Party head to the White House together to speak with a united voice and tell him that time is up. “The super friends are assembling,” a House Democrat told Politico. “There’s a group of people who are going to go make their case to whomever they can get to at the White House that he needs to step aside and we’re going to get our asses kicked if he doesn’t.” The plan would see a group of Biden’s oldest and most senior Democratic colleagues come together to make a definitive statement on behalf of the party that it would be damaging if the president were to continue. It is hoped that team would include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, President Pro Tempore Patty Murray, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). The alleged showdown would end the perception that Democratic leaders are divided about whether Biden, 81, can serve as president for another four years. - Daily Beast

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says at least 90 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a designated humanitarian area. About 300 people have been injured, according to the health ministry's statement, in an attack which Israel says targeted senior Hamas leader Mohammed Deif and his deputy Rafa Salama. In a news conference on Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was "no certainty" that either of them had been killed. The strike hit the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis, which the Israeli military has designated as a humanitarian zone. Mr Netanyahu said he gave the order for the operation to go ahead after being briefed by his general security forces. He said he wanted to know there were no hostages nearby, the extent of the collateral damage and what kinds of weapons would be used. Having heard the plan, he “wished them the best of luck”. - BBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill that bans members of parliament from leaving the country without permission, a move likely aimed at curtailing dissent among the country's elite over his struggling invasion of Ukraine. The law does not state who should approve overseas trips, only stating that the upper and lower chambers should decide for themselves. Lawmakers who break the law may lose their seat. Putin has outlawed criticism of the war and armed forces, prompting many people to leave amid fear of arrest. - RFE/RL

French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra took a symbolic dip in the Seine on Saturday in a bid to ease concerns about water quality before the start of the Paris Olympics. Oudéa-Castéra, dressed in a body suit, dove into the famous river after an initial slip and swam a few meters near the Alexandre III bridge, where the Olympic open water swimming competition will be held. “We held our promise,” she said to BFMTV, referring to an earlier pledge to swim in the Seine - Euronews